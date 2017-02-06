Edition:
United States

Massive street protests grip Romania

Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, Romania
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, Romania
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, Romania
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A woman holds a cross during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. The letters in background read "We are resisting". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
A woman holds a cross during a demonstration in Bucharest, Romania. The letters in background read "We are resisting". REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
3 / 20
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, Romania
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Protesters use phones and flashlights during a protest in Victoriei Square, in Bucharest, Romania. Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, Romania
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Protesters light their mobiles as they take part in a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Protesters light their mobiles as they take part in a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
5 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, Romania
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

Protesters hold effigies with the faces of leader of Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea and other members of the party dressed as prisoners, during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Protesters hold effigies with the faces of leader of Romania's leftist Social Democrat Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea and other members of the party dressed as prisoners, during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
6 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, Romania
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017

A protester shouts slogans during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
A protester shouts slogans during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
7 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

A protester holds a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
A protester holds a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
8 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A protester waves a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
A protester waves a Romanian flag during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
9 / 20
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A Romanian police officer fires in the air during scuffles with protestors at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Romanian police charge at protesters following scuffles at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Romanian police charge at protesters following scuffles at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
11 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, Romania
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

People demonstrate against a cabinet decree passed earlier in the week decriminalising some graft offences, in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
People demonstrate against a cabinet decree passed earlier in the week decriminalising some graft offences, in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
12 / 20
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A protester walks in front of a burning street sign during scuffles with police at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A protester walks in front of a burning street sign during scuffles with police at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu reacts after delivering a speech in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
Romania's Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu reacts after delivering a speech in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
14 / 20
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A protestor sits on the ground following scuffles between protestors and Romanian police at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A protestor sits on the ground following scuffles between protestors and Romanian police at a demonstration in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
A protester wears a mask during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
16 / 20
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in front of the government headquarters Victoria Palace in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in front of the government headquarters Victoria Palace in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017

A flare thrown by protesters lands near Romanian police during scuffles at a protest in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
A flare thrown by protesters lands near Romanian police during scuffles at a protest in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
Photographer
Inquam Photos
Location
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA
Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017

People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
People take part in a demonstration to protest against government plans to reform some criminal laws through emergency decree, in Bucharest. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Photographer
Stoyan Nenov
Location
BUCHAREST, Romania
Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017

A priest carries a selfmade crucifix during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, February 03, 2017
A priest carries a selfmade crucifix during a demonstration in Bucharest. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
20 / 20

Massive street protests grip Romania

Massive street protests grip Romania Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots

Super Bowl LI: Falcons vs Patriots
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

All Collections

Memorial for Britain's best known clown

2:05pm EST

Ukraine's winter war heats up

All Collections

Ukraine's winter war heats up

1:17pm EST

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

12:10pm EST

Ice Canoe racing

All Collections

Ice Canoe racing

11:40am EST

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

11:15am EST

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

All Collections

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

11:06am EST

Winter in Kabul

All Collections

Winter in Kabul

10:06am EST

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

All Collections

Stranded migrants protest living conditions

9:50am EST

View More Slideshows »