Pictures | Tue Jul 7, 2015 | 9:46pm EDT

Massive wildfires in Canada

Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. The Canadian military has been called in to help fight wildfires in the province of Saskatchewan, where 112 active fires have forced the evacuation of more than 13,000 people and threatened several remote towns. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Troops from the 3rd Canadian Division, tasked with reinforcing the battle against wildfires in northern Saskatchewan, arrive in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Canadian Forces/MCpl Melanie Ferguson

Vehicles carrying evacuees from wildfires near La Ronge drive south on Highway 2 in Weyakwin, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways

Flames from a forest fire approach the airport outside the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Prince Albert Fire Department

Flames from a wildfire approach the airport near La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

A water bomber flies above smoke from wildfires near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Fire trucks arrive to tackle a blaze near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

A helicopter dumps water on a wildfire near La Ronge, Saskatchewan, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

Firefighters tackle a wildfire near the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Saskatchewan Ministry of Government Relations

Smoke from a wildfire rises over the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle

