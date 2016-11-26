Edition:
Fri Nov 25, 2016

Massive wildfires tear across Israel

Firefighters work as a wildfire burns in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A firefighting plane drops fire retardant during wildfire over the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A man examines the damage caused to a house from Thursday's fire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
Flames blaze in the woods as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
An emergency personnel member evacuates a woman as a wildfire burns in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Rami Shlush

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A firefighter extinguishes a wildfire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Emergency personnel evacuate elderly people as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
Firefighters work as a wildfire burns in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A car drives past burning trees as a wildfire rages in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Gil Eliyahu

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A living room burnt in Thursday's fire is pictured in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter holds a cat, which was rescued, as he takes a break from work fighting wildfire in a residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter extinguishes a wildfire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A family examines the damage caused to their house from Thursday's fire in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter works as a wildfire burns in residential area of the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter walks inside a structure damaged by a wildfire in the village of Beit Meir near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A resident takes a photo of trees burnt in Thursday's fire, from his garden, in the northern city of Haifa, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
A firefighter sprays water around a house in Nataf as wildfire burns on the hills and mountains around it, outside Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, November 25, 2016
