Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 5, 2012 | 9:05pm EDT

Matadors of Mexico

<p>Mexican matador Luis Conrado (L) drives a sword into a bullfighter's training bull during a training session in Mexico City September 6, 2012. A legislative initiative to ban bullfighting in the country's capital has stalled since April due to a lack of consensus among the seven political parties. Launched last year by the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and supported by the country's animal rights groups, the initiative is a direct result of Catalonia's ban of the sport in 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican matador Luis Conrado (L) drives a sword into a bullfighter's training bull during a training session in Mexico City September 6, 2012. A legislative initiative to ban bullfighting in the country's capital has stalled since April due to a lack...more

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican matador Luis Conrado (L) drives a sword into a bullfighter's training bull during a training session in Mexico City September 6, 2012. A legislative initiative to ban bullfighting in the country's capital has stalled since April due to a lack of consensus among the seven political parties. Launched last year by the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and supported by the country's animal rights groups, the initiative is a direct result of Catalonia's ban of the sport in 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
1 / 32
<p>A Mexican banderillero inserts banderillas into a training bull during practice in Mexico City September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican banderillero inserts banderillas into a training bull during practice in Mexico City September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

A Mexican banderillero inserts banderillas into a training bull during practice in Mexico City September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
2 / 32
<p>A Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) trains with his cape accompanied by a coach during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) trains with his cape accompanied by a coach during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

A Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) trains with his cape accompanied by a coach during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
3 / 32
<p>A Mexican banderillero adjusts his matador's outfit before the start of a bullfight in "La Mexico" bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his matador's outfit before the start of a bullfight in "La Mexico" bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his matador's outfit before the start of a bullfight in "La Mexico" bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
4 / 32
<p>A woman walks with her baby near a bullfighter's training bull during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A woman walks with her baby near a bullfighter's training bull during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

A woman walks with her baby near a bullfighter's training bull during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
5 / 32
<p>Mexican former bullfighter and tailor to bullfighters Roberto 'Gironcito' Morales works on a matador's outfit in Mexico City August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican former bullfighter and tailor to bullfighters Roberto 'Gironcito' Morales works on a matador's outfit in Mexico City August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican former bullfighter and tailor to bullfighters Roberto 'Gironcito' Morales works on a matador's outfit in Mexico City August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
6 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
7 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
8 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
9 / 32
<p>A Mexican picador puts a shield over his legs before the start of an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican picador puts a shield over his legs before the start of an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

A Mexican picador puts a shield over his legs before the start of an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
10 / 32
<p>A Mexican banderillero adjusts his montera before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his montera before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his montera before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
11 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Paola San Roman, 18, prays before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Paola San Roman, 18, prays before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Paola San Roman, 18, prays before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
12 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is seen before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is seen before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is seen before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
13 / 32
<p>A Mexican picador and his horse wait before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican picador and his horse wait before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

A Mexican picador and his horse wait before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
14 / 32
<p>Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, throws his montera to the ground before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, throws his montera to the ground before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, throws his montera to the ground before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
15 / 32
<p>The horse of a picador is blindfolded next to a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

The horse of a picador is blindfolded next to a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

The horse of a picador is blindfolded next to a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
16 / 32
<p>Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, gestures in front of a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, gestures in front of a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, gestures in front of a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
17 / 32
<p>Apprentice bullfighter Juan Pedro Llaguno, 12, looks at a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Apprentice bullfighter Juan Pedro Llaguno, 12, looks at a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Apprentice bullfighter Juan Pedro Llaguno, 12, looks at a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
18 / 32
<p>Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, passes the cape over his head as the bull passes during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, passes the cape over his head as the bull passes during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, passes the cape over his head as the bull passes during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
19 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Cristian Hernandez, 24, gestures while a bull falls mortally wounded on the ground during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Cristian Hernandez, 24, gestures while a bull falls mortally wounded on the ground during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Cristian Hernandez, 24, gestures while a bull falls mortally wounded on the ground during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
20 / 32
<p>Banderilleros watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Banderilleros watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Banderilleros watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
21 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, waves a cape in front of a bull at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, waves a cape in front of a bull at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, waves a cape in front of a bull at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
22 / 32
<p>Workers watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Workers watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Workers watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
23 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Juan Pedro Moreno, 21, escapes a bull during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Juan Pedro Moreno, 21, escapes a bull during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Juan Pedro Moreno, 21, escapes a bull during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
24 / 32
<p>Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, gestures during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, gestures during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, gestures during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
25 / 32
<p>A bull known as Don Chava falls mortally wounded to the ground during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A bull known as Don Chava falls mortally wounded to the ground during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

A bull known as Don Chava falls mortally wounded to the ground during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
26 / 32
<p>Monosabios remove a dead bull from the ground at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Monosabios remove a dead bull from the ground at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Monosabios remove a dead bull from the ground at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
27 / 32
<p>Apprentice bullfighter Mario 'mayito' Bueno, 13, poses for a photograph during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Apprentice bullfighter Mario 'mayito' Bueno, 13, poses for a photograph during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Apprentice bullfighter Mario 'mayito' Bueno, 13, poses for a photograph during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
28 / 32
<p>The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
29 / 32
<p>The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
30 / 32
<p>Bull horns are seen on the ground at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Bull horns are seen on the ground at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

Bull horns are seen on the ground at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
31 / 32
<p>A matador's bull training aid known as a training bull is seen at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A matador's bull training aid known as a training bull is seen at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, October 05, 2012

A matador's bull training aid known as a training bull is seen at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Next Slideshows

Scenescapes

Scenescapes

Stunning views of city and country from around the world.

Oct 05 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 05 2012
Somalia from above

Somalia from above

Aerial views of the troubled African nation.

Oct 05 2012
Show of strength

Show of strength

Military and law enforcement organizations show off their strengths in various demonstrations of their skills.

Oct 04 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast