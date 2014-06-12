Edition:
Thu Jun 12, 2014

Maxim Hot 100

Model Candice Swanepoel tops the Maxim Hot 100 list for 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Model Candice Swanepoel tops the Maxim Hot 100 list for 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, June 12, 2014
Model Candice Swanepoel tops the Maxim Hot 100 list for 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
1 / 24
2. Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2. Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 12, 2014
2. Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2 / 24
3. Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

3. Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Thursday, June 12, 2014
3. Katy Perry. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
3 / 24
4. Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

4. Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
4. Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4 / 24
5. Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

5. Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Thursday, June 12, 2014
5. Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
5 / 24
6. Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

6. Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 12, 2014
6. Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6 / 24
7. Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

7. Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 12, 2014
7. Alessandra Ambrosio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7 / 24
8. Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

8. Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 12, 2014
8. Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
8 / 24
9. Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

9. Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 12, 2014
9. Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9 / 24
10. Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

10. Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, June 12, 2014
10. Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
10 / 24
11. Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

11. Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
11. Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
11 / 24
12. Kate Upton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

12. Kate Upton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 12, 2014
12. Kate Upton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12 / 24
13. Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

13. Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 12, 2014
13. Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
13 / 24
14. Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

14. Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 12, 2014
14. Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
14 / 24
15. Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

15. Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 12, 2014
15. Christina Aguilera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15 / 24
16. Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

16. Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 12, 2014
16. Brooklyn Decker. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
16 / 24
17. Laura Vandervoort. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

17. Laura Vandervoort. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, June 12, 2014
17. Laura Vandervoort. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
17 / 24
19. Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

19. Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, June 12, 2014
19. Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
18 / 24
20. Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

20. Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 12, 2014
20. Kaley Cuoco. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
19 / 24
21. Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

21. Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, June 12, 2014
21. Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
20 / 24
22. Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

22. Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 12, 2014
22. Margot Robbie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
21 / 24
23. Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

23. Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, June 12, 2014
23. Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
22 / 24
24. Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

24. Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, June 12, 2014
24. Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
23 / 24
25. Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

25. Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Thursday, June 12, 2014
25. Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
24 / 24
