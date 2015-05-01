Edition:
May Day clashes in Turkey

A protester falls during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. Turkish police used water cannon and tear gas on hundreds of stone-throwing protesters on Friday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said, after the demonstrators attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square in central Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A masked protester runs away from a water cannon's jet during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester lies in front of policemen during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters fire firecrackers as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester uses a catapult during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A masked protester walks during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A police officer in a gas mask looks at people watching from inside a street shop during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Two protesters prepare petrol bombs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester throws a petrol bomb during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters take cover behind a banner during clashes with police in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Police officers in gas masks detain a protester during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester looks on during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Plain clothes policemen detain a protester during clashes in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters take cover as they clash with police in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Policemen block a street to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester plays with a ball during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Protesters shout slogans as they march with banners in Besiktas neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester is detained by policemen during clashes in Okmeydani neighborhood of Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A protester runs during clashes with police in Okmeydani neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Vendors watch the street from their shop window as policemen block streets to prevent people from gathering for May Day demonstrations near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
