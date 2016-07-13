May succeeds Cameron
Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Theresa May at the start of an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she invited her to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
David Cameron accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy (C) and Florence and son Arthur, leaves number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Theresa May and husband Philip pose for the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron, with his wife Samantha, waves in front of number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The family of David Cameron, his wife Samantha (2nd R), daughters Nancy (L) and Florence and son Arthur, prepare to leave number 10 Downing Street, on Cameron's last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016....more
Theresa May and her husband Philip John, arrive at Buckingham Palace, for an audience with Britain's Queen Elizabeth to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Parsons/Pool
David Cameron, accompanied by his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy and Florence (3rd L) and son Arthur, prepare to pose for photographs in front of number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July...more
David Cameron is applauded after Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS TV
Theresa May speaks to the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Cameron, leaves number 10 Downing Street for his last Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
David Cameron is driven into Buckingham Palace on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
David Cameron speaks to incoming prime minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament...more
Onlookers wait outside Buckingham Palace for the arrival of outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron and incoming prime minister Theresa May, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
David Cameron kisses his wife Samantha as his son Arthur looks on, before leaving number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
David Cameron holds a photograph of himself with Larry the Downing Street cat, during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS...more
Theresa May speaks to the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
David Cameron speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS TV
David Cameron is applauded after Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in central London, Britain in this still image taken from video July 13, 2016. Parliament TV/Handout via REUTERS TV
