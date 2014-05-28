Edition:
Maya Angelou: 1928 - 2014

Oprah Winfrey laughs with poet Maya Angelou in Chicago, May 17, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress

Wednesday, May 28, 2014
Maya Angelou receives a Medal of Freedom from President Obama at the White House, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Obama listens as Maya Angelou reads during the funeral service for civil rights leader Dorothy Height at the National Cathedral in Washington, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Maya Angelou is escorted by former President Bill Clinton to accept a 2009 Glamour Women of the Year award in New York, November 9, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Maya Angelou speaks during a ceremony to honor South African Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Desmond Tutu kisses the hand of Maya Angelou during a ceremony to honor Tutu in Washington, November 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Media mogul Russell Simmons escorts poet Maya Angelou to her seat at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, November 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Maya Angelou speaks at funeral services for Coretta Scott King as President George Bush and his wife Laura listen at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, February 7, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Maya Angelo gives a thumbs up to the delegation after her speech at the Democratic National Convention in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Maya Angelou speaks before delegates during the second night of the 2004 Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Maya Angelou onstage with Oprah Winfrey at the start of a performance and one-on-one dialogue in Boston, May 5, 2001. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Maya Angelou poses at the Walt Disney Resort's Epcot Center, September 30 before she took part in the dedication of the new Millennium Village in Orlando. Angelou read poetry during dedication ceremonies. The new exhibit contains an Israeli exhibit which has sparked controversy. JLS/BM

Maya Angelou speaks with a reporter following the unveiling of the immersive exhibition, "Finding Our Families, Finding Ourselves" at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, February 10, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen

Poet Maya Angelou reads one of her works at the dedication of the Millennium Village at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida September 30. The village contains an exhibit from Israel which has sparked controversy. JLS/BM

Janet Jackson embraces Maya Angelou at the Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards in Santa Monica, September 6, 1997. REUTERS/David McNew

