Mayweather vs. Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. stands up on the ropes in his corner after defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in a unanimous decision. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao reacts after losing to Floyd Mayweather, Jr. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather, Jr. poses with his title belts after defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather celebrates after defeating Manny Pacquiao. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather celebrates defeating Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Trainer Rafael Garcia gets a hug from his boxer Floyd Mayweather after the 12th round against Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather lands a left to the face of Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao covers his face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao lock arms as referee Kenny Bayless breaks them apart. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao ducks a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather lands a right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao lands a right. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather rests in his corner after the fourth round. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao takes a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao takes Floyd Mayweather into the corner in the fourth. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Referee Kenny Bayless keeps them apart at the end of the third round. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao takes a punch. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao covers his face. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather arrives in the ring. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Manny Pacquiao arrives in the ring with trainer Freddie Roach. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Floyd Mayweather arrives in the ring. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
