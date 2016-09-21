Edition:
Maze of mirrors

Visitors are reflected in the installation "Mirror Maze" by artist Es Devlin, at the Copeland Park in Peckham, south London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman is silhouetted at the entrance of the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A guide is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A guide is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A visitor is silhouetted before he exits the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

