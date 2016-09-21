Maze of mirrors
Visitors are reflected in the installation "Mirror Maze" by artist Es Devlin, at the Copeland Park in Peckham, south London, Britain September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman is silhouetted at the entrance of the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A guide is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A guide is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor is reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Visitors are reflected in the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A visitor is silhouetted before he exits the installation Mirror Maze by artist Es Devlin. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Cheers to Oktoberfest
A little rain set the mood for a heavy pour at the 183rd Oktoberfest in Munich, the world's largest, rowdiest and most famous beer festival.
Who can spit a pacifier furthest?
Winners and losers at the Pacifier Spitting World Championships in Frankfurt.
Three bachelors and a baby
Japanese bachelors looking for love can now learn child-rearing skills to boost their chances of finding a partner.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.