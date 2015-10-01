Mediterranean crossing
A migrant collapses following his arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee sits next to a pile of lifejackets following her arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A migrant (R) swims next to an overcrowded dinghy packed with refugees and migrants near the shores of the Greek island of Lesbos, while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A bulldozer excavates the ground next to the corpses of drowned refugees found in the sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Lesbos in the past three days, at the cemetery of Lesbos September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A Somali migrant feeds her baby following their arrival on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee father helps his son walk to shore after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015....more
Syrian refugees try to hold onto an overcrowded dinghy after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee carries his son at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee carries his daughter as a Frontex helicopter flies over on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A flip-flop left by a refugee child is seen atop seaweed at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, where thousands of migrants and refugees have been landing in the past six months after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos,...more
A Syrian refugee prays towards the sky as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee dives off an overcrowded dinghy whille approaching a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses following her arrival on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A woman carries a baby as refugees and migrants arrive on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Abandoned vessels used by refugees and migrants to cross a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast are seen on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Refugees wrapped with thermal blankets embrace following their arrival on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A Syrian refugee man struggles to carry his daughter off a dinghy at a beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant woman collapses as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Spanish volunteer life guards watch Syrian refugees approaching a rocky beach in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: September
Our top photos from the month of September.
Typhoon Dujuan strikes
Typhoon Dujuan makes landfall in China.
Palestinian flag raised outside U.N.
Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the General Assembly adopted a resolution that permits non-member observer states to fly their...
Candid moments at the U.N.
Behind the scenes at the General Assembly.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.