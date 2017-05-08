Meet France's new First Lady
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux have a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose the countryside in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Brigitte Trogneux attends a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose as they attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a political rally for his political movement, En Marche !, or Forward !, in Le Mans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Brigitte Trogneux speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Brigitte Trogneux casts her ballot during the the second round of the French presidential election, in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy...
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.