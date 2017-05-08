Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 8, 2017 | 1:51pm EDT

Meet France's new First Lady

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose during a lunch break as part of a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, April 13, 2017
1 / 15
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux have a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
2 / 15
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose the countryside in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
3 / 15
Brigitte Trogneux attends a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
4 / 15
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a meeting for Women's Day in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
5 / 15
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose as they attend the annual dinner of the Representative Council of France's Jewish Associations (CRIF) in Paris. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 22, 2017
6 / 15
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux sit on a chairlift on their way to the mountain top for a lunch break during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 12, 2017
7 / 15
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux attend a political rally for his political movement, En Marche !, or Forward !, in Le Mans. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
8 / 15
Brigitte Trogneux speaks with media outside her house in Le Touquet, France. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, May 06, 2017
9 / 15
Brigitte Trogneux casts her ballot during the the second round of the French presidential election, in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
10 / 15
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux pose in Le Touquet. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
11 / 15
Emmanuel Macron kisses his wife Brigitte Trogneux as he arrives on stage to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
12 / 15
Emmanuel Macron arrives on stage with his wife Brigitte Trogneux to deliver a speech at the Parc des Expositions hall in Paris after early results in the first round of the French presidential election. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, April 23, 2017
13 / 15
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
14 / 15
French President elect Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Trogneux celebrate on the stage at his victory rally near the Louvre in Paris, France May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 07, 2017
15 / 15
