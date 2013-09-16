Meet Miss America
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (L) reacts with 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (L) reacts with 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri reacts after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant as 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan places a tiara on her head in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri reacts after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant as 2013 Miss America Mallory Hagan places a tiara on her head in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) hugs other contestants after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) hugs other contestants after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) celebrates after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (C) celebrates after being chosen winner of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri performs a traditional Indian dance during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri performs a traditional Indian dance during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones twirls a baton during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones twirls a baton during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee dances during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee dances during the talent portion of the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (R) answers a question from host Lara Spencer during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America contestant, Miss New York Nina Davuluri (R) answers a question from host Lara Spencer during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. Vail, a sergeant in the Kansas Army National Guard, became the first contestant to show off tattoos....more
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. Vail, a sergeant in the Kansas Army National Guard, became the first contestant to show off tattoos. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (2nd R, red) waves while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (2nd R, red) waves while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee (C) reacts as she is chosen to move on while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss California Crystal Lee (C) reacts as she is chosen to move on while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (C) reacts after hearing she will move forward while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Kansas Theresa Vail (C) reacts after hearing she will move forward while competing in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones (2nd R) reacts after being chosen to move forward as she competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones (2nd R) reacts after being chosen to move forward as she competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the crowd hold up signs cheering on contestants during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the crowd hold up signs cheering on contestants during the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Texas Ivana Hall (R) reacts as she is chosen to move forward while she competes in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Texas Ivana Hall (R) reacts as she is chosen to move forward while she competes in the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Miss America 2014 contestant, Miss Florida Myrrhanda Jones competes during the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew member walks across the stage before the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew member walks across the stage before the 2014 Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Spotted at NY Fashion Week
Celebrities at New York Fashion Week.
NY Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York.
Profile: Scarlett Johansson
The actress announces her engagement to French journalist Romain Dauriac.
Venice Film Fest
Red carpet highlights from the Venice Film Festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.