Meet Team USA
Runner Alyssa Montano. "When I'm having an awful day training, I think of my daughter to inspire me," said Montano. Montano said "Rise Up" by Andra Day was one song she would listen to before competition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gymnast Gaby Douglas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimmer Ryan Lochte. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Golfer Lexi Thompson. Thompson said she likes to listen to hip hop and R&B before her rounds of golf, and hard rock in the gym. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimmer Matt Grevers. "I like listening to Monsters of Men, Incubus," said Grevers. "I think about what it felt like in 2012 to stand on top of the podium and I think I want it again." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sitting volleyball Paralympian Bethany Zummo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gymnast Donnell Whittenburg. Whittenburg said he is listening to "Jumpman" by Drake while he trains at the moment. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimmer Missy Franklin. Franklin said she likes to listen to country music, and to worship music on the way to practice. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Weightlifter Norik Vardanian lifts his girlfriend, weightlifter Jenny Arthur. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fencer Mariel Zagunis. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hurdler Dawn Harper-Nelson. Harper-Nelson said "God in Me" by Mary Mary is a song that plays constantly in her head. "I just tell myself: work the plan, work the plan until the bitter, bitter end," said Harper-Nelson of how she gets through tough...more
Triathlete Greg Billington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gymnast Maggie Nichols. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rugby player Carlin Isles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Runner English Gardner. "My musical inspiration when I'm training is usually a lot of upbeat music," said Gardner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimmer Conor Dwyer. "I like listening to Chance the Rapper before I work out," said Dwyer, who trains for 4-6 hours a day. "I've been listening to the new Kanye West album, which I like". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Canoe slalom competitor Michal Smolen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Runner LaShawn Merritt. "I don't really listen to music when i train," said Merritt. "When I grew up I was in a band, so i listened to jazz a lot to calm me down. I played the trumpet and the baritone for 8 years." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Swimmer Natalie Coughlin. "I really like '90s hip hop but I actually don't listen to music when I train or before a race," said Coughlin. "I like the quiet in my own head." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Runner Allyson Felix. "I love the song 'I'm a Diva' by Beyonce because it's like my alter ego," said Felix. "I want to be the best and I have to get through this to do it," says Felix of working through tough training sessions. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Swimmer Simone Manuel. "I haven't been listening to much music while training," said Manuel, "but I always listen to a lot of Christian and gospel music; that keeps me motivated and going". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gymnast Sam Mikulak. "My favorite artist to listen to during training is Kygo," said Mikulak. "He's just happy, positive vibes." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gymnast Simone Biles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Marathon runner Meb Keflezighi. "I was listening to Jay-Z's 'Empire State of Mind' yesterday and I just kept rewinding it; sometimes you get a nice cadence and rhythm," said Keflezighi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gymnast Madison Kocian. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hurdler Aries Merritt. "If I had a song I would play before competition it would be 'All I Do Is Win' by DJ Khaled," said Merritt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rugby player Madison Hughes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Weightlifter Jenny Arthur (69kg). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Decathlete Ashton Eaton. Eaton said he liked listening to Nothing But Thieves song "Itch" for training inspiration. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Wheelchair tennis player Kaitlyn Verfuerth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
