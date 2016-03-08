Edition:
Meet Team USA

Runner Alyssa Montano. "When I'm having an awful day training, I think of my daughter to inspire me," said Montano. Montano said "Rise Up" by Andra Day was one song she would listen to before competition. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Gymnast Gaby Douglas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Swimmer Ryan Lochte. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Golfer Lexi Thompson. Thompson said she likes to listen to hip hop and R&B before her rounds of golf, and hard rock in the gym. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Swimmer Matt Grevers. "I like listening to Monsters of Men, Incubus," said Grevers. "I think about what it felt like in 2012 to stand on top of the podium and I think I want it again." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Sitting volleyball Paralympian Bethany Zummo. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Gymnast Donnell Whittenburg. Whittenburg said he is listening to "Jumpman" by Drake while he trains at the moment. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Swimmer Missy Franklin. Franklin said she likes to listen to country music, and to worship music on the way to practice. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Weightlifter Norik Vardanian lifts his girlfriend, weightlifter Jenny Arthur. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Fencer Mariel Zagunis. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Hurdler Dawn Harper-Nelson. Harper-Nelson said "God in Me" by Mary Mary is a song that plays constantly in her head. "I just tell myself: work the plan, work the plan until the bitter, bitter end," said Harper-Nelson of how she gets through tough days of training. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Triathlete Greg Billington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Gymnast Maggie Nichols. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Rugby player Carlin Isles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Runner English Gardner. "My musical inspiration when I'm training is usually a lot of upbeat music," said Gardner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Swimmer Conor Dwyer. "I like listening to Chance the Rapper before I work out," said Dwyer, who trains for 4-6 hours a day. "I've been listening to the new Kanye West album, which I like". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Canoe slalom competitor Michal Smolen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Runner LaShawn Merritt. "I don't really listen to music when i train," said Merritt. "When I grew up I was in a band, so i listened to jazz a lot to calm me down. I played the trumpet and the baritone for 8 years." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Swimmer Natalie Coughlin. "I really like '90s hip hop but I actually don't listen to music when I train or before a race," said Coughlin. "I like the quiet in my own head." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Runner Allyson Felix. "I love the song 'I'm a Diva' by Beyonce because it's like my alter ego," said Felix. "I want to be the best and I have to get through this to do it," says Felix of working through tough training sessions. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Swimmer Simone Manuel. "I haven't been listening to much music while training," said Manuel, "but I always listen to a lot of Christian and gospel music; that keeps me motivated and going". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Gymnast Sam Mikulak. "My favorite artist to listen to during training is Kygo," said Mikulak. "He's just happy, positive vibes." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Gymnast Simone Biles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Marathon runner Meb Keflezighi. "I was listening to Jay-Z's 'Empire State of Mind' yesterday and I just kept rewinding it; sometimes you get a nice cadence and rhythm," said Keflezighi. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Gymnast Madison Kocian. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Hurdler Aries Merritt. "If I had a song I would play before competition it would be 'All I Do Is Win' by DJ Khaled," said Merritt. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Rugby player Madison Hughes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Weightlifter Jenny Arthur (69kg). REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Decathlete Ashton Eaton. Eaton said he liked listening to Nothing But Thieves song "Itch" for training inspiration. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2016
Triathlete Greg Billington. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Wheelchair tennis player Kaitlyn Verfuerth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Synchronized swimming duet Anita Alvarez (L) and Mariya Koroleva. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Swimmer Matt Grevers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
Gymnast Gaby Douglas. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
