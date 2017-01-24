Meet the human magnet
Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Halilagic has the unusual ability to attach items, like knives, phones and spoons, to his body. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with kitchen utensils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with smartphones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with CDs. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with a spoon. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with plates. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with kitchen utensils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with plates. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with a cleaver. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Nermin Halilagic poses with a cleaver. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Next Slideshows
Flooded streets of Havana
People wade through the flooded streets of Havana, Cuba.
Syrian wounded seek help from enemy Israel
After dark, the Syrian wounded come to known locations on the Israel-Syria front in the Golan Heights, driven by desperation to seek help from an enemy army.
Road to the Super Bowl
The New England Patriots will face the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl.
America's new first family
The Trump family in Washington.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.