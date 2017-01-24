Edition:
Meet the human magnet

Nermin Halilagic, 38, poses with kitchen utensils in Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Halilagic has the unusual ability to attach items, like knives, phones and spoons, to his body. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with kitchen utensils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with smartphones. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with CDs. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with a spoon. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with spoons. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with plates. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with kitchen utensils. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with plates. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with a cleaver. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nermin Halilagic poses with a cleaver. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

