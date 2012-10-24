Meet the iPad mini
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini during is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini during is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is shown next to a full sized model at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is shown next to a full sized model at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors look over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors look over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is projected on a screen at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The new iPad mini is projected on a screen during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Philip Schiller introduces the new iPad mini during an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A visitor looks over the new iPad mini at an Apple event in San Jose, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
The voters of tomorrow
The ones too young to vote at campaign rallies.
Extreme vegetarian festival
Devotees celebrate the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, sharing the belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of...
Inside the White House
A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.
North Dakota's oil boom
Thousands of people have flooded into North Dakota to work in the oil drilling industry.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.