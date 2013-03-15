Meet the new Pope
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets cardinals in the Clementine Hall in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 15, 2013. Pope Francis on Friday urged leaders of a Roman Catholic Church riven by scandal and crisis never to give in to discouragement, bitterness or pessimism but to keep focused on their mission. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome...more
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, leads a a mass with cardinals at the Sistine Chapel, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore...more
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Newly elected Pope Francis appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Newly elected Pope Francis appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio greets worshippers during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano, the patron saint of labor and bread, in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes and kisses the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes and kisses the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina holds the hands of worshippers during a Holy Thursday mass in the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio points to a statue of the Virgin wearing the colours of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass at the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses with youths after offering mass at the sports complex of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses with boys after offering mass at the sports complex of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout
Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio holds a jersey from the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass in the chapel of the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout
Argentine Cardinal Bergoglio washes the feet of two newly born children on Holy Thursday at the Buenos Aires' Sarda maternity hospital, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gomez
Jorge Bergoglio (back 2nd L) and his family in an undated photo. REUTERS/Clarin
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
New Argentine cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio kisses Pope John Paul II after he received the red berretta during the Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Square, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/File
The archbishop of Buenos Aires, Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio washing the feet of a unidentified woman on Holy Thursday at the Buenos Aires' Sarda maternity hospital, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gomez
Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio gives the holy communion to Argentina's former army chief, retired General Roberto Bendini, during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Pope Benedict XVI greets the Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio at the Vatican, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/File
Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio conducting a mass at the City Cathedral in Buenos Aires, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Jorge Bergoglio in an undated photo. REUTERS/Clarin
Jorge Bergoglio in an undated photo REUTERS/Clarin
