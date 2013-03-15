Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 15, 2013 | 12:45pm EDT

Meet the new Pope

<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, meets cardinals in the Clementine Hall in a picture released by Osservatore Romano at the Vatican March 15, 2013. Pope Francis on Friday urged leaders of a Roman Catholic Church riven by scandal and crisis never to give in to discouragement, bitterness or pessimism but to keep focused on their mission. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

1 / 30
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina waves from the steps of the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome, March 14, 2013. At left is Cardinal Santos Abril of Spain and Cardinal Agostino Vallini, Vicar General of Rome at right. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

2 / 30
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, leads a a mass with cardinals at the Sistine Chapel, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

3 / 30
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

4 / 30
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

5 / 30
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

6 / 30
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

7 / 30
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

8 / 30
<p>Newly elected Pope Francis appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

9 / 30
<p>Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio greets worshippers during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano, the patron saint of labor and bread, in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

10 / 30
<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes and kisses the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

11 / 30
<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina washes and kisses the feet of patients of the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, during a Holy Thursday mass in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

12 / 30
<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina holds the hands of worshippers during a Holy Thursday mass in the Hogar de Cristo shelter for drug users, in the Parque Patricios neighborhood of Buenos Aires, March 20, 2008. REUTERS/Enrique Garcia Medina</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

13 / 30
<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio points to a statue of the Virgin wearing the colours of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass at the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

14 / 30
<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses with youths after offering mass at the sports complex of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

15 / 30
<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio poses with boys after offering mass at the sports complex of the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

16 / 30
<p>Then Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio holds a jersey from the San Lorenzo soccer club, of which he is known to be a fan, as he offers mass in the chapel of the club's sports complex in Buenos Aires May 24, 2011. REUTERS/San Lorenzo Athletic Club/Handout</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

17 / 30
<p>Argentine Cardinal Bergoglio washes the feet of two newly born children on Holy Thursday at the Buenos Aires' Sarda maternity hospital, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gomez</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

18 / 30
<p>Jorge Bergoglio (back 2nd L) and his family in an undated photo. REUTERS/Clarin</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

19 / 30
<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

20 / 30
<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

21 / 30
<p>New Argentine cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio kisses Pope John Paul II after he received the red berretta during the Consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Square, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

22 / 30
<p>The archbishop of Buenos Aires, Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio washing the feet of a unidentified woman on Holy Thursday at the Buenos Aires' Sarda maternity hospital, March 24, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Gomez</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

23 / 30
<p>Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio gives the holy communion to Argentina's former army chief, retired General Roberto Bendini, during the annual gathering and pilgrimage to the church dedicated to San Cayetano in the Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Liniers, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

24 / 30
<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

25 / 30
<p>Pope Benedict XVI greets the Archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio at the Vatican, January 13, 2007. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

26 / 30
<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio conducts a mass in honor of Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires' cathedral, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/File</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

27 / 30
<p>Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio conducting a mass at the City Cathedral in Buenos Aires, April 4, 2005. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

28 / 30
<p>Jorge Bergoglio in an undated photo. REUTERS/Clarin</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

29 / 30
<p>Jorge Bergoglio in an undated photo REUTERS/Clarin</p>

Friday, March 15, 2013

30 / 30
