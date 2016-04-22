Meeting of monks
Over 100,000 Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Buddhist monk sleeps on a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist novices walk as they gather alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Buddhist monk sleeps on a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The sun rises next to a Buddha statue while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Buddhist monk takes pictures while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist novice poses for a picture while monks gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhists pray while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Buddhist novice sleeps while monks gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Over 100,000 Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A Buddhist monk sleeps in a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Buddhist monks meditate while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
China's knock-off wonders
China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.
Kosher for Passover
Jews around the world prepare for Passover.
The princes and the force
Prince William and Prince Harry tour the production workshops of the Star Wars films.
Suicide attack in Kabul
A Taliban suicide car bomber attacks an office of Afghanistan's main national security agency near the U.S. embassy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.