Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 22, 2016 | 9:11am EDT

Meeting of monks

Over 100,000 Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Over 100,000 Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Over 100,000 Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
2 / 25
A Buddhist monk sleeps on a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Buddhist monk sleeps on a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A Buddhist monk sleeps on a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 25
Buddhist novices walk as they gather alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist novices walk as they gather alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist novices walk as they gather alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
6 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
8 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 25
A Buddhist monk sleeps on a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Buddhist monk sleeps on a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A Buddhist monk sleeps on a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 25
The sun rises next to a Buddha statue while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The sun rises next to a Buddha statue while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
The sun rises next to a Buddha statue while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 25
A Buddhist monk takes pictures while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Buddhist monk takes pictures while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A Buddhist monk takes pictures while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 25
Buddhist novice poses for a picture while monks gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist novice poses for a picture while monks gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist novice poses for a picture while monks gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
15 / 25
Buddhists pray while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhists pray while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhists pray while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
16 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
18 / 25
A Buddhist novice sleeps while monks gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Buddhist novice sleeps while monks gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A Buddhist novice sleeps while monks gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 25
Over 100,000 Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Over 100,000 Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
Over 100,000 Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
20 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
21 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
22 / 25
A Buddhist monk sleeps in a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Buddhist monk sleeps in a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
A Buddhist monk sleeps in a chair while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
23 / 25
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
24 / 25
Buddhist monks meditate while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Buddhist monks meditate while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2016
Buddhist monks meditate while monks and novices gather to receive alms at Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, in what organizers said was a meeting of over 100,000 monks, in Pathum Thani, outside Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
China's knock-off wonders

China's knock-off wonders

Next Slideshows

China's knock-off wonders

China's knock-off wonders

China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.

Apr 20 2016
Kosher for Passover

Kosher for Passover

Jews around the world prepare for Passover.

Apr 20 2016
The princes and the force

The princes and the force

Prince William and Prince Harry tour the production workshops of the Star Wars films.

Apr 19 2016
Suicide attack in Kabul

Suicide attack in Kabul

A Taliban suicide car bomber attacks an office of Afghanistan's main national security agency near the U.S. embassy.

Apr 19 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast