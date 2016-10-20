Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 20, 2016 | 11:00am EDT

Meeting of the clowns

Clowns get ready for the annual picture part of the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Monument to the Revolution, in Mexico City, Mexico, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Clowns pose for the annual picture as part of the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A clown poses for the annual picture part of the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Eduardo Baquera, known as Cocoy Clown, puts on makeup during the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A child is seen behind the clowns as they pose for the annual picture. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A clown rests during the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A clown plays the violin during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A group of clowns are seen in the toilet during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Clowns poses for the annual picture as part of the XXI Convention of Clowns. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A clown takes part in the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A clown juggles on the street during XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A clown rests during the XXI Convention of Clowns, at the Jimenez Rueda Theatre. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

