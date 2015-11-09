Meeting of the rabbis
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. Some 4,400 Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic rabbis from around the world gathered for the annual International Conference of...more
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A rabbi prays during preparations for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A drone hovers as rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A drone hovers as rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather to pose for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rabbis gather for a group photo in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn, New York November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
