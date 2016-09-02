Meeting of the Trekkies
Star Trek fan Alex Reventlow poses for a picture while in the captain's chair of a Star Trek set at the "Star Trek: Mission New York" convention in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Joe Desimone, 10, pretends to fire a phaser at an alien. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man checks his phone Star Trek in the exhibition hall. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man's Star Trek uniform is seen. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man poses with people dressed as characters from various Star Trek television shows. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A man looks at models of Star Trek ships for purchase. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Star Trek fan Nadia Tyler (L) poses for a picture with a man cosplaying the character Scotty from the original Star Trek series. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A boy plays with a model of a ship. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A Star Trek fan walks through the exhibition hall. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Star Trek uniforms sit on display for sale. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Star Trek fan Quinn Raymond poses for a picture while in the captain's chair of a Star Trek set. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
