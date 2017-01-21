Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 20, 2017 | 11:05pm EST

Melania Trump's inaugural style

First Lady Melania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

First Lady Melania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
First Lady Melania Trump wearing a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress. REUTERS/Rob Carr/Pool
Close
1 / 16
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 16
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front of the Capitol. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Close
3 / 16
President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Trump acknowledges the audience after taking the oath. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
4 / 16
President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald J. Trump and first lady Melania Trump dance while attending the Inauguration Freedom Ball. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 16
First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk with President Donald Trump who puts his arm around former president Barack Obama as they walk to Marine One at the Capitol Building after Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool

First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk with President Donald Trump who puts his arm around former president Barack Obama as they walk to Marine One at the Capitol Building after Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential...more

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
First Lady Melania Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama walk with President Donald Trump who puts his arm around former president Barack Obama as they walk to Marine One at the Capitol Building after Trump is sworn in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration. REUTERS/John Angelillo/Pool
Close
6 / 16
Donald Trump, wife Melania and son Barron. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Donald Trump, wife Melania and son Barron. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump, wife Melania and son Barron. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 16
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 16
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from morning services at St. John's Church. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from morning services at St. John's Church. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart from morning services at St. John's Church. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 16
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, dance their first dance as first couple to Frank Sinatra's song "My Way" at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, dance their first dance as first couple to Frank Sinatra's song "My Way" at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, dance their first dance as first couple to Frank Sinatra's song "My Way" at his "Liberty" Inaugural Ball. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 16
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
11 / 16
Melania presents a gift to first lady Michelle. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Melania presents a gift to first lady Michelle. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Melania presents a gift to first lady Michelle. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 16
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Obama and first lady Michelle greet President-elect Trump and Melania for tea before the inauguration. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
13 / 16
First lady Melania Trump looks at her son Barron after her husband Donald J Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

First lady Melania Trump looks at her son Barron after her husband Donald J Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
First lady Melania Trump looks at her son Barron after her husband Donald J Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
14 / 16
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. REUTERS/ Rob Carr/Pool

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. REUTERS/ Rob Carr/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk back to the U.S. Capitol after seeing off former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. REUTERS/ Rob Carr/Pool
Close
15 / 16
President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate. REUTERS/J. Scott...more

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
2016: Hottest year on record

2016: Hottest year on record

Next Slideshows

2016: Hottest year on record

2016: Hottest year on record

World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016, lifted both by man-made greenhouse gases and a natural El Nino event that released...

Jan 18 2017
Back to school at former Islamic State prison

Back to school at former Islamic State prison

Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned to a dilapidated small-town school that was used by Islamic...

Jan 18 2017
Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Colo, the first gorilla born in captivity, died at the age of 60 at the Columbus Zoo where she was born in December 1956.

Jan 17 2017
Winter grips Europe

Winter grips Europe

Snow and cold temperatures hit parts of Europe.

Jan 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast