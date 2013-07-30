Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 30, 2013 | 6:25pm EDT

Melting guns

<p>Guns to be melted lie in a pile near a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. According to press releases from the sheriff's office, 5,495 weapons confiscated from criminals in Los Angeles County and collected through a gun buyback program are being melted and reformed as steel rebar at the mill. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Guns to be melted lie in a pile near a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. According to press releases from the sheriff's...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Guns to be melted lie in a pile near a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. According to press releases from the sheriff's office, 5,495 weapons confiscated from criminals in Los Angeles County and collected through a gun buyback program are being melted and reformed as steel rebar at the mill. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
1 / 14
<p>Guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
2 / 14
<p>Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca tosses a pistol onto a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca tosses a pistol onto a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca tosses a pistol onto a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
3 / 14
<p>Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
4 / 14
<p>Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Front-loader tractors scoop up guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
5 / 14
<p>A steel worker stands near a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A steel worker stands near a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A steel worker stands near a pile of guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
6 / 14
<p>Deputies look at guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Deputies look at guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Deputies look at guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
7 / 14
<p>A deputy sheriff looks at a disabled gun to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A deputy sheriff looks at a disabled gun to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A deputy sheriff looks at a disabled gun to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
8 / 14
<p>Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca holds a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca holds a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca holds a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
9 / 14
<p>Heat waves rise from cooling billets, the steel shapes that melted guns will become before they are turned into rebar, at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Heat waves rise from cooling billets, the steel shapes that melted guns will become before they are turned into rebar, at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Heat waves rise from cooling billets, the steel shapes that melted guns will become before they are turned into rebar, at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
10 / 14
<p>Molten slag falls in the distance as guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Molten slag falls in the distance as guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Molten slag falls in the distance as guns to be melted lie in a pile at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
11 / 14
<p>Molten steel flies from a caldron where guns are being melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Molten steel flies from a caldron where guns are being melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Molten steel flies from a caldron where guns are being melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
12 / 14
<p>Guns fly up to an electro magnet to taken to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

Guns fly up to an electro magnet to taken to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Guns fly up to an electro magnet to taken to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
13 / 14
<p>A front-loader tractor carries guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew</p>

A front-loader tractor carries guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A front-loader tractor carries guns to be melted at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's 20th annual Gun Melt at the Gerdau Steel Mill in Rancho Cucamonga, California July 30, 2013. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Bus crash in Italy

Bus crash in Italy

Next Slideshows

Bus crash in Italy

Bus crash in Italy

Thirty-nine are killed after a bus plunges off a viaduct.

Jul 30 2013
Poverty in Mexico

Poverty in Mexico

Mexico's poverty rate fell 0.6 percent between 2010 and 2012 to 53.3 million people.

Jul 30 2013
Staying cool

Staying cool

How the world is keeping cool this summer.

Jul 29 2013
Working conditions in Bangladesh

Working conditions in Bangladesh

As concern runs high about the safety of garment workers, there are also many other industries in Bangladesh, from ship breaking to stone crushing to cigarette...

Jul 29 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast