Mementos of Korea's divided families

Oh Dae-keun, 60, posing at his office in Seoul. Oh said: At the family reunions this year, I met my older brother who I was separated from even before I was born. My brother fought in the war as a volunteer when he was 17. He secretly joined the South Korean army without telling our family so naturally we all thought he was dead in the war when he disappeared. After the war was over, we missed him dearly and waited for him for several years. We didn't even know he had gone over to North Korea. If we knew he had, we would've registered for the family reunions.Asked if he had any regrets, Oh said: I wish I could've met my brother a few years earlier since he isn't in good condition right now. He said he wrote down his brothers address, hoping to be able to send him letters. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji