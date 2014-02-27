Memorable Oscar fashion
Helena Bonham Carter, Annette Bening and Sharon Stone arriving at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011. REUTERS/Staff
Cate Blanchett in 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Gwyneth Paltrow in 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Lopez in 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica Chastain in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" in 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kristin Stewart in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Quenzhane Wallis in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Halle Berry in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olivia Munn in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miley Cyrus in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Penelope Cruz in 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Halle Berry in 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Uma Thurman in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Michelle Williams in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwyneth Paltrow in 2002. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Heidi Klum in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bjork in 2001. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Julia Roberts in 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Hilary Swank in 2005. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Keira Knightley in 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Diane Keaton in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Charlize Theronin 2004. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Nicole Kidman in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Marisa Tomei in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Oprah Winfrey in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Beyonce in 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Sandra Bullock in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Liv Tyler in 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Angelina Jolie in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marion Cotillard in 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Renee Zellweger in 2004. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez in 2003. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Kate Winslet in 2005. REUTERS/John Schults
Salma Hayek in 2006. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Anne Hathaway in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Faith Hill in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jada Pinkett Smith in 2002. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Diablo Cody in 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Jodie Foster in 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
