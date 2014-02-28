Memorable Oscar moments

Oscar-winning actress Hattie McDaniel (center, bottom) sits at the very back of the room, away from her fellow "Gone with the Wind" stars, at the 1940 Academy Awards awards dinner in the Los Angeles' Ambassador Hotel. McDaniel was named Best Supporting Actress for her role of Mammy in "Gone with the Wind," becoming the first African-American to win an Oscar. REUTERS/Courtesy of Margaret Herrick Library/AMPAS/Handout