Memorable Oscar quotes

Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016

"Making The Revenant was about man's relationship to the natural world. A world that we collectively felt in 2015 as the hottest year in recorded history. Our production needed to move to the southern tip of this planet just to be able to find snow. Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating. We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this. For our children�s children, and for those people out there whose voices have been drowned out by the politics of greed. I thank you all for this amazing award tonight. Let us not take this planet for granted." - Best Actor winner Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1 / 31
Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014

"When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you're from, your dreams are valid. " Best supporting actress Lupita Nyong'o for 12 Years a Slave, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2 / 31
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016

"�We made this film for all the journalists who have and continue to hold the powerful accountable, and for the survivors whose courage and will to overcome is really an inspiration. We have to make sure this never happens again.�" Director Tom McCarthy (R) and Josh Singer, winners for Best Original Screenplay for"Spotlight". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

3 / 31
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015

"To every woman who gave birth, to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else's equal rights. It's our time to have wage equality once and for all and equal rights for women in the United States of America." Best Supporting Actress Patricia Arquette for Boyhood, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

4 / 31
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015

5 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

"I just said to Matt, losing would suck and winning would be really scary and it's really, really scary." Best Original Screenplay winners Ben Affleck and Matt Damon for Good Will Hunting, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

6 / 31
Photographer
Str Old
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006

"Tom Cruise, I love you brother, I love you man... Everybody who was involved with this, I love you, I love you, I love you" Best Supporting Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. for Jerry Maguire, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer

7 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2008

"You rocked my life... Thank you life, thank you love and it is true there is some angels in this city" Best Actress Marion Cotillard for La Vie en Rose, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

8 / 31
Photographer
Mike Blake
Location
Hollywood, USA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

"We live in a time when we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons. We are against this war Mr Bush. Shame on you. Shame on you!," Best Documentary Feature winner Michael Moore for Bowling for Columbine, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Blake

9 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2009

"I'd be lying if I hadn't made a version of this speech before, I think I was probably eight years old and staring into the bathroom mirror. And this would've been a shampoo bottle. Well, it's not a shampoo bottle now!" Best Actress Kate Winslet for The Reader, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

10 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Hollywood, United States of America
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006

"This moment is so much bigger than me. This moment is for Dorothy Dandridge, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll. It's for the woman that stand beside me: Jada Pinkett, Angela Bassett, Vivica Fox and it's for every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened." Best Actress Halle Berry for Monster's Ball, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

11 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2009

"Thank you. Thank you. You commie, homo-loving sons-of-guns. I did not expect this, but I, and I want it to be very clear, that I do know how hard I make it to appreciate me often." Best Actor Sean Penn for Milk, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

12 / 31
Photographer
Blake Sell
Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009

"I would not be standing here if it weren't for two very important men in my life... my high school drama teacher, who taught me 'To act well the part, there all the glory lies,' and one of my classmates... Two of the finest gay Americans, two wonderful men that I had the good fortune to be associated with." Best Actor Tom Hanks for Philadelphia, 1994. REUTERS/Blake Sell

13 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
LOS ANGELES, USA
Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009

"My earthly guardian angel Mary Wigmore and especially to my father Bruce Paltrow who has surmounted any surmountable obstacles this year. I love you more than anything in the world. And to my grandpa Buster, who almost made it here tonight, but could not quite get here." Best Actress Gwyneth Paltrow for Shakespeare in Love, 1999. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

14 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Los Angeles, USA
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

"I have a television so I'm going to spend some time here to tell you some things and Sir, you are doing a great job but you're so quick with that stick so why don't you sit? Because I may never be here again". Best Actress Julia Roberts for Erin Brockovich, 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

15 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Los Angeles, USA
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006

"I'm in shock. And I'm so in love with my brother right now, he just held me and said he loved me." Best Supporting Actress Angelina Jolie for Girl, Interrupted, 2000. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

16 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Hollywood, USA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

"I don't know what I did in this life to deserve all of this. I'm just a girl from a trailer park who had a dream." Best Actress Hilary Swank for Million Dollar Baby, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

17 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Los Angeles, USA
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

"For anybody who's on the down side of advantage and relying purely on courage, it's possible." Best Actor Russell Crowe for Gladiator, 2001. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

18 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Hollywood, USA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

"I don't have a sense of entitlement or that I deserve this. You'd be surprised at the lack of competition between nominees - I think a lot of it's imposed from the outside. Can I have my champagne now?" Best Supporting Actress Cate Blanchett for The Aviator, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

19 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Hollywood, United States of America
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006

"Two birds with one night... Forty years I been chasing Sidney (Poitier) they finally give it to me, what do they do? They give it to him the same night." Best Actor Denzel Washington for Training Day, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

20 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Hollywood, USA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

"There's a lot of young guys coming along, but I'd like to say to the various financiers, don't forget the senior guys. The senior guys and gals are there, willing to do their best work for you." Best Director Clint Eastwood for Million Dollar Baby, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

21 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
Hollywood, USA
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

"Give it up for Ray Charles and his beautiful legacy. And thank you, Ray Charles for living." Best Actor Jamie Foxx for Ray, 2005. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

22 / 31
Photographer
Blake Sell
Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2009

"Oh, wow. This is the best drink of water after the longest drought of my life." Best Director and Best Picture winner Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List, 1994. REUTERS/Blake Sell

23 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
LOS ANGELES, USA
Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009

"I am not able to express all my gratitude because now, my body is in tumult because it is a colossal moment of joy. ... I would like to be Jupiter. And kidnap everybody and lie down in the firmament making love to everybody because I don't know how to express, a question of love." Best Actor Roberto Begnini for Life is Beautiful, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

24 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006

"I am the king of the world." Best Director James Cameron for Titanic, 1998. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

25 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2012

"When they called my name, I had this feeling I could hear half of America going, 'Oh no. Come on... Her, again?' You know. But, whatever." Best actress Meryl Streep for The Iron Lady, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

26 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2012

"You're only two years older than me, darling. Where have you been all my life?" Best Supporting Actor Christopher Plummer for The Beginners, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

27 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010

"Did I really earn this, or did I just wear you all down?" Best Actress Sandra Bullock for The Blind Side, 2010. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

28 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2011

"Roxy Sorkin, your father just won the Academy Award. I'm going to have to insist on some respect from your guinea pig." Best Adapted Screenplay winner Aaron Sorkin for The Social Network, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

29 / 31
Photographer
Gary Hershorn
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2011

"When I watched Kate (Winslet) win (the same award) two years ago, it looked so f**king easy!" Best Supporting Actress Melissa Leo for The Fighter, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

30 / 31
Photographer
Mario Anzuoni
Location
HOLLYWOOD, United States
Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013

"I know you're only standing up because you feel bad that I fell." Best Actress Jennifer Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

