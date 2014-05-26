Memorial Day
Members representing the 28th Massachusetts Regiment wearing uniforms from the United States Civil War fire a 21 gun salute during Memorial Day ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Gettysburg Museum of History curator Erik Dorr adjusts flags along the Memorial Day parade route, next to signs telling visitors not to ruin his flowers, before the event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Members of the public attend Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A balloon decorates a grave in Section 60, where many casualties of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Re-enactors Bill Cashin of World War II, Jim Tennyson of the Revolutionary War, and John Lucas of the Civil War line up before marching in the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Spectators watch the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade, as seen from the Farnsworth House Inn, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Members of veterans organizations attend Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Flags are draped from the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama takes part in Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Walter Bosch, 67, a Civil War re-enactor of the Veterans Reserve Corps, takes a seat in the shade after participating in the Memorial Day Parade in Gettysburg May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Visitors walk between graves in Section 60, where many casualties of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Civil War re-enactors Ray Wetzel (L-R), 62, a bounty hunter, Jordan Gibson, 13, a Confederate infantryman in the 33rd Virginia, Company C, and Bob Bosler, 59, as Jefferson Davis, along with other spectators line the streets before the Gettysburg...more
Alex Teeter, 8, places flowers on the grave sites of Battle of Gettysburg soldiers during a ceremony at National Soldier's Cemetery following the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Five-year-old Conrad Magoon watches a Memorial Day parade to ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
United States Army Vietnam War veteran Francis Cahill looks on as U.S. Navy veteran Brian Keenan salutes during Memorial Day ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
United States Army Desert Storm veteran Frank D'Amato plays taps during Memorial Day ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Members representing the 28th Massachusetts Regiment wearing uniforms from the United States Civil War march in a Memorial Day parade to ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Abraham Lincoln impersonator Tom Wright, from Oak Ridge, TN, who has acted as the 16th President for five years, poses for a portrait before the Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
President Barack Obama speaks during Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Barack Obama places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Two women sit at the edge of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel greets family members amongst the graves in Section 60, where many casualties of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 26, 2014. ...more
Navy musicians are reflected in a musical instrument during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in the Manhattan borough of New York May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Military members arrive for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in the Manhattan borough of New York May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Karen Meredith pours a champagne toast with friends and family at her son U.S. Army Lieutenant Ken Ballard's grave in Section 60, where many casualties of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, on Memorial Day at Arlington National...more
People lay out in the sun on Memorial Day on Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Removing a tattoo
Inside the "What Were You Inking?" tattoo removal clinic.
Lighting up Sydney
The Vivid Sydney festival combines light sculptures, music and creative ideas.
Pilgrims in Jerusalem
Christian retrace the final steps of Jesus through bustling markets and flagstone streets of the Holy City.
Saved from the sea
Italy works to prevent shipwrecks of overcrowded migrant boats like the one in which 366 drowned a mile from Sicily.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.