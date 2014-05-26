Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 26, 2014

Memorial Day

Members representing the 28th Massachusetts Regiment wearing uniforms from the United States Civil War fire a 21 gun salute during Memorial Day ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, May 26, 2014
Gettysburg Museum of History curator Erik Dorr adjusts flags along the Memorial Day parade route, next to signs telling visitors not to ruin his flowers, before the event in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, May 26, 2014
Members of the public attend Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, May 26, 2014
A balloon decorates a grave in Section 60, where many casualties of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, May 26, 2014
Re-enactors Bill Cashin of World War II, Jim Tennyson of the Revolutionary War, and John Lucas of the Civil War line up before marching in the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, May 26, 2014
Spectators watch the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade, as seen from the Farnsworth House Inn, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, May 26, 2014
Members of veterans organizations attend Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, May 26, 2014
Flags are draped from the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama takes part in Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, May 26, 2014
Walter Bosch, 67, a Civil War re-enactor of the Veterans Reserve Corps, takes a seat in the shade after participating in the Memorial Day Parade in Gettysburg May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, May 26, 2014
Visitors walk between graves in Section 60, where many casualties of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, May 26, 2014
Civil War re-enactors Ray Wetzel (L-R), 62, a bounty hunter, Jordan Gibson, 13, a Confederate infantryman in the 33rd Virginia, Company C, and Bob Bosler, 59, as Jefferson Davis, along with other spectators line the streets before the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Civil War re-enactors Ray Wetzel (L-R), 62, a bounty hunter, Jordan Gibson, 13, a Confederate infantryman in the 33rd Virginia, Company C, and Bob Bosler, 59, as Jefferson Davis, along with other spectators line the streets before the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, May 26, 2014
Alex Teeter, 8, places flowers on the grave sites of Battle of Gettysburg soldiers during a ceremony at National Soldier's Cemetery following the Gettysburg Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, May 26, 2014
Five-year-old Conrad Magoon watches a Memorial Day parade to ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, May 26, 2014
United States Army Vietnam War veteran Francis Cahill looks on as U.S. Navy veteran Brian Keenan salutes during Memorial Day ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, May 26, 2014
United States Army Desert Storm veteran Frank D'Amato plays taps during Memorial Day ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, May 26, 2014
Members representing the 28th Massachusetts Regiment wearing uniforms from the United States Civil War march in a Memorial Day parade to ceremonies at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Boston, Massachusetts May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, May 26, 2014
Abraham Lincoln impersonator Tom Wright, from Oak Ridge, TN, who has acted as the 16th President for five years, poses for a portrait before the Memorial Day parade in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Monday, May 26, 2014
President Barack Obama speaks during Memorial Day ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, May 26, 2014
President Barack Obama places a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monday, May 26, 2014
Two women sit at the edge of the field of United States flags displayed by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, May 26, 2014
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel greets family members amongst the graves in Section 60, where many casualties of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, May 26, 2014
Navy musicians are reflected in a musical instrument during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in the Manhattan borough of New York May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, May 26, 2014
Military members arrive for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in the Manhattan borough of New York May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, May 26, 2014
Karen Meredith pours a champagne toast with friends and family at her son U.S. Army Lieutenant Ken Ballard's grave in Section 60, where many casualties of the U.S. wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 26, 2014. This year Meredith is marking the 10th anniversary of Ballard's death, which occurred in Najaf, Iraq, on Memorial Day in 2004. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, May 26, 2014
People lay out in the sun on Memorial Day on Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, May 26, 2014
Removing a tattoo

