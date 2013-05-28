Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 27, 2013 | 9:30pm EDT

Memorial Day

<p>A youth assists in carrying a giant flag during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

A youth assists in carrying a giant flag during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Monday, May 27, 2013

A youth assists in carrying a giant flag during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
1 / 25
<p>A man greets participants during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

A man greets participants during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Monday, May 27, 2013

A man greets participants during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
2 / 25
<p>People greet participants during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

People greet participants during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Monday, May 27, 2013

People greet participants during the National Memorial Day Parade on Constitution Avenue in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
3 / 25
<p>President Barack Obama makes remarks during Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Barack Obama makes remarks during Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, May 27, 2013

President Barack Obama makes remarks during Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
4 / 25
<p>A member of a veteran's group looks on during a Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

A member of a veteran's group looks on during a Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Monday, May 27, 2013

A member of a veteran's group looks on during a Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
5 / 25
<p>Elaine Mitchell looks at the program at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument before the start of a Memorial Day service on the Upper West Side of New York, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Elaine Mitchell looks at the program at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument before the start of a Memorial Day service on the Upper West Side of New York, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, May 27, 2013

Elaine Mitchell looks at the program at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument before the start of a Memorial Day service on the Upper West Side of New York, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 25
<p>Jeff Lee of Lantana, Florida, leans against the gravestone of his father, Frank Lee, during a Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

Jeff Lee of Lantana, Florida, leans against the gravestone of his father, Frank Lee, during a Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Monday, May 27, 2013

Jeff Lee of Lantana, Florida, leans against the gravestone of his father, Frank Lee, during a Memorial Day ceremony at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Florida May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
7 / 25
<p>A Girl Scouts Brownie runs through rows of graves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery during a flag placement event to commemorate Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

A Girl Scouts Brownie runs through rows of graves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery during a flag placement event to commemorate Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, May 27, 2013

A Girl Scouts Brownie runs through rows of graves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery during a flag placement event to commemorate Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
8 / 25
<p>A grave with rocks on top is seen after scout members placed flags at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A grave with rocks on top is seen after scout members placed flags at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, May 27, 2013

A grave with rocks on top is seen after scout members placed flags at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 25
<p>Carlos Varon pays respect to war fallen soldiers while he places flags at graves at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Carlos Varon pays respect to war fallen soldiers while he places flags at graves at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, May 27, 2013

Carlos Varon pays respect to war fallen soldiers while he places flags at graves at Cypress Hills National Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 25
<p>President Barack Obama lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns as a part of Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

President Barack Obama lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns as a part of Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, May 27, 2013

President Barack Obama lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns as a part of Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 25
<p>World War Two veteran James Van Splunder (C) with his son retired U.S. Airforce colonel Tim, and army veterans, Morrison Chun and Ted Mauger (R), salute during a ceremony on Memorial Day at the World War II Memorial in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

World War Two veteran James Van Splunder (C) with his son retired U.S. Airforce colonel Tim, and army veterans, Morrison Chun and Ted Mauger (R), salute during a ceremony on Memorial Day at the World War II Memorial in Washington May 27, 2013. ...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

World War Two veteran James Van Splunder (C) with his son retired U.S. Airforce colonel Tim, and army veterans, Morrison Chun and Ted Mauger (R), salute during a ceremony on Memorial Day at the World War II Memorial in Washington May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
12 / 25
<p>US Army veteran Bob LeBlanc of Berkshire Hills, Massachusetts, stands at attention as he views the name of a fallen soldier from his hometown on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, as he joins hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

US Army veteran Bob LeBlanc of Berkshire Hills, Massachusetts, stands at attention as he views the name of a fallen soldier from his hometown on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, as he joins hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders on Memorial Day...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

US Army veteran Bob LeBlanc of Berkshire Hills, Massachusetts, stands at attention as he views the name of a fallen soldier from his hometown on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, as he joins hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
13 / 25
<p>A floral wreath from a motorcycle group is seen as hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders rode on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

A floral wreath from a motorcycle group is seen as hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders rode on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. ...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

A floral wreath from a motorcycle group is seen as hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders rode on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
14 / 25
<p>Youngsters wave American flags as they await the arrival of hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Youngsters wave American flags as they await the arrival of hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Youngsters wave American flags as they await the arrival of hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
15 / 25
<p>Motorcycle riders (L-R) Doug and Diane Frame and Walter and Deanna Lyons of Manassas, Virginia, hold posters of fallen U.S. military personnel as they await the arrival of hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Motorcycle riders (L-R) Doug and Diane Frame and Walter and Deanna Lyons of Manassas, Virginia, hold posters of fallen U.S. military personnel as they await the arrival of hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Motorcycle riders (L-R) Doug and Diane Frame and Walter and Deanna Lyons of Manassas, Virginia, hold posters of fallen U.S. military personnel as they await the arrival of hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
16 / 25
<p>Motorcycle riders fly the American flag as they ride with hundreds of thousands of fellow motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Motorcycle riders fly the American flag as they ride with hundreds of thousands of fellow motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars,...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Motorcycle riders fly the American flag as they ride with hundreds of thousands of fellow motorcyclists in Fairfax, Virginia, gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
17 / 25
<p>Motorcycle riders gesture for the National Anthem in Fairfax, Virginia, as they prepare to join hundreds of thousands of other motorcycle riders gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler</p>

Motorcycle riders gesture for the National Anthem in Fairfax, Virginia, as they prepare to join hundreds of thousands of other motorcycle riders gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Motorcycle riders gesture for the National Anthem in Fairfax, Virginia, as they prepare to join hundreds of thousands of other motorcycle riders gathering on Memorial Day weekend for the 26th Annual Rolling Thunder Rally to remember POWs and MIAs from America's wars, in Washington, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Close
18 / 25
<p>Visitors are reflected at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, before the Memorial Day weekend in Washington May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Visitors are reflected at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, before the Memorial Day weekend in Washington May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Monday, May 27, 2013

Visitors are reflected at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, before the Memorial Day weekend in Washington May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
19 / 25
<p>Cub Scout Ryan Swenor pauses at a gravesite of a U.S. military veteran at the Los Angeles National Cemetery during a flag placement event to commemorate Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

Cub Scout Ryan Swenor pauses at a gravesite of a U.S. military veteran at the Los Angeles National Cemetery during a flag placement event to commemorate Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Monday, May 27, 2013

Cub Scout Ryan Swenor pauses at a gravesite of a U.S. military veteran at the Los Angeles National Cemetery during a flag placement event to commemorate Memorial Day weekend in Los Angeles, California, May 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
20 / 25
<p>After placing roses atop the headstone, Amy Mixon of Fernandina Beach, Florida, clasps her hands at the grave of her husband Kelly Mixon at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

After placing roses atop the headstone, Amy Mixon of Fernandina Beach, Florida, clasps her hands at the grave of her husband Kelly Mixon at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, May 27, 2013

After placing roses atop the headstone, Amy Mixon of Fernandina Beach, Florida, clasps her hands at the grave of her husband Kelly Mixon at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
21 / 25
<p>A woman takes pictures of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, in Washington May 23, 2013. Memorial Day falls on May 27 this year. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

A woman takes pictures of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, in Washington May 23, 2013. Memorial Day falls on May 27 this year. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Monday, May 27, 2013

A woman takes pictures of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, in Washington May 23, 2013. Memorial Day falls on May 27 this year. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Close
22 / 25
<p>Soldiers of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place a flag at a grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Soldiers of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place a flag at a grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, May 27, 2013

Soldiers of the Third U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place a flag at a grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
23 / 25
<p>Soldiers salute as "Taps" is played during a military funeral nearby as they were placing flags on graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Soldiers salute as "Taps" is played during a military funeral nearby as they were placing flags on graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, May 27, 2013

Soldiers salute as "Taps" is played during a military funeral nearby as they were placing flags on graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
24 / 25
<p>Shannon Day, a volunteer with Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, replaces broken flags at a Memorial Day display of United States flags on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Shannon Day, a volunteer with Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, replaces broken flags at a Memorial Day display of United States flags on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, May 27, 2013

Shannon Day, a volunteer with Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund, replaces broken flags at a Memorial Day display of United States flags on the Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Musician and puppeteer

Musician and puppeteer

Next Slideshows

Musician and puppeteer

Musician and puppeteer

An 84-year-old musician also crafts puppets from recycled garbage.

May 24 2013
Horse-assisted therapy

Horse-assisted therapy

Mexico City's Minister of Public Security runs a program which uses horses to assist in therapy, helping hundreds of children with various mental as well as...

May 22 2013
Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza

Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza

A wedding unites two Hasidic dynasties in Jerusalem.

May 22 2013
Brazil monks' message of humility

Brazil monks' message of humility

A religious fraternity in Rio considers the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, a confirmation of their...

May 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast