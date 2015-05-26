Memorial Day
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A veteran stands to take a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Navy Vietnam War veteran Dennis McClelland of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, holds a U.S. flag during a Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A soldier sits in front of a grave during Memorial Day celebrations at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
WWII Veteran and D-Day survivor Frederick Carrier takes notes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A U.S. serviceman holds up a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A member of an honor guard holds his rifle as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Barack Obama departs after he participated the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman walks past graves during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A memorial wreath that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw into the Hudson River floats during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child holds onto the U.S. flag as it is rolled up during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People sit under umbrellas with the United States flag during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
People stand for the playing of taps during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Secret Service counter-assault team member (top R) keeps watch from the roof of the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015....more
President Barack Obama and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Jeffrey Buchanan participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National...more
Ryan Buckingham of Camdenton, Missouri, touches the grave of his friend David Hortman during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, walks with his mother, Brittany, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
General John Kelly of the United States Marine Corps speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
BikeFest at Myrtle Beach
A weekend of souped-up sport bikes at the 2015 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest.
Waiting in Calais
Thousands of migrants wait in the French port city while attempting to cross into Britain.
A month of devastation
Nepal is still reeling one month after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck, with a shortfall of basic relief ahead of monsoon season.
North Korea's women workers
Women earn more than 70 percent of household income in North Korea, mainly as traders in the informal markets that have proliferated in recent years.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.