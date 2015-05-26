Edition:
Memorial Day

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
1 / 18
A veteran stands to take a photo during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
2 / 18
Navy Vietnam War veteran Dennis McClelland of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, holds a U.S. flag during a Veterans March on Ocean Boulevard in honor of Memorial Day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
3 / 18
A soldier sits in front of a grave during Memorial Day celebrations at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
4 / 18
WWII Veteran and D-Day survivor Frederick Carrier takes notes during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
5 / 18
A U.S. serviceman holds up a U.S. flag during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
6 / 18
A member of an honor guard holds his rifle as the motorcade carrying U.S. President Barack Obama departs after he participated the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
7 / 18
People stand for the national anthem during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
8 / 18
A woman walks past graves during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
9 / 18
A memorial wreath that New York Mayor Bill de Blasio threw into the Hudson River floats during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
10 / 18
A child holds onto the U.S. flag as it is rolled up during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
11 / 18
People sit under umbrellas with the United States flag during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
12 / 18
People stand for the playing of taps during the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
13 / 18
A Secret Service counter-assault team member (top R) keeps watch from the roof of the amphitheater as U.S. President Barack Obama participates in the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
14 / 18
President Barack Obama and U.S. Army Military District of Washington Commanding General Jeffrey Buchanan participate in the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as part of the Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
15 / 18
Ryan Buckingham of Camdenton, Missouri, touches the grave of his friend David Hortman during Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
16 / 18
Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, walks with his mother, Brittany, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
17 / 18
General John Kelly of the United States Marine Corps speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in the Manhattan borough New York May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
18 / 18
