Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 29, 2017 | 8:25pm EDT

Memorial Day

In town for the Memorial Day weekend, Vietnam War veterans Jim Corrales (L) of Fontana, California and Mike Hodge of Seattle, Washington, comfort one another in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

In town for the Memorial Day weekend, Vietnam War veterans Jim Corrales (L) of Fontana, California and Mike Hodge of Seattle, Washington, comfort one another in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
In town for the Memorial Day weekend, Vietnam War veterans Jim Corrales (L) of Fontana, California and Mike Hodge of Seattle, Washington, comfort one another in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
1 / 19
President Donald Trump high fives young Christian Jacobs, son of US Marine Christopher Jacobs, who was killed in a training exercise at Twentynine Palms, California, as his mother Brittany watches, at Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Donald Trump high fives young Christian Jacobs, son of US Marine Christopher Jacobs, who was killed in a training exercise at Twentynine Palms, California, as his mother Brittany watches, at Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery as part...more

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
President Donald Trump high fives young Christian Jacobs, son of US Marine Christopher Jacobs, who was killed in a training exercise at Twentynine Palms, California, as his mother Brittany watches, at Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
2 / 19
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, ahead of Memorial Day, in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, ahead of Memorial Day, in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, ahead of Memorial Day, in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 19
President Donald Trump is assisted as he lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington,Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Donald Trump is assisted as he lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington,Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
President Donald Trump is assisted as he lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington,Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
4 / 19
A motorcyclist participates in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A motorcyclist participates in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A motorcyclist participates in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 19
Army members wrap the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Army members wrap the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York....more

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Army members wrap the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 19
Members of the Boy Scouts of America march during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Members of the Boy Scouts of America march during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Members of the Boy Scouts of America march during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 19
President Donald Trump makes remarks at the Amphitheater after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Donald Trump makes remarks at the Amphitheater after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
President Donald Trump makes remarks at the Amphitheater after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
8 / 19
President Donald Trump is escorted for a ceremony to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Donald Trump is escorted for a ceremony to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
President Donald Trump is escorted for a ceremony to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
9 / 19
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 19
The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General Mark Milley (L) and his wife Hollyanne (R) speak with family of a soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as former U.S. Navy corpsman Donna Russo of Boston rests upon the headstone of Jason Allen Lehto during the the "Flags-in" event at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia. Russo said she was with Lehto when he was killed in Iraq. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General Mark Milley (L) and his wife Hollyanne (R) speak with family of a soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as former U.S. Navy corpsman Donna Russo of Boston rests upon the headstone of Jason Allen Lehto...more

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General Mark Milley (L) and his wife Hollyanne (R) speak with family of a soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as former U.S. Navy corpsman Donna Russo of Boston rests upon the headstone of Jason Allen Lehto during the the "Flags-in" event at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia. Russo said she was with Lehto when he was killed in Iraq. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 19
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 19
Spectators are seen as motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators are seen as motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Spectators are seen as motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 19
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 19
Members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) take part in "Flags-in", where they will place a flag at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) take part in "Flags-in", where they will place a flag at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
Members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) take part in "Flags-in", where they will place a flag at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 19
People cheer during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People cheer during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People cheer during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 19
People drive in an old fashioned vehicle during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People drive in an old fashioned vehicle during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People drive in an old fashioned vehicle during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 19
President Donald Trump places his hand over his heart after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Donald Trump places his hand over his heart after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
President Donald Trump places his hand over his heart after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
18 / 19
Army members hold the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Army members hold the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York....more

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Army members hold the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

Next Slideshows

New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

The push inside the Old City coincides with the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The offensive's prime target is the al-Nuri mosque with its landmark...

May 29 2017
Venezuela's masks of protest

Venezuela's masks of protest

Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.

May 29 2017
Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

May 26 2017
President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

May 26 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast