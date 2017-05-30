Memorial Day
In town for the Memorial Day weekend, Vietnam War veterans Jim Corrales (L) of Fontana, California and Mike Hodge of Seattle, Washington, comfort one another in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump high fives young Christian Jacobs, son of US Marine Christopher Jacobs, who was killed in a training exercise at Twentynine Palms, California, as his mother Brittany watches, at Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery as part...more
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery, ahead of Memorial Day, in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump is assisted as he lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington,Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A motorcyclist participates in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Army members wrap the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York....more
Members of the Boy Scouts of America march during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump makes remarks at the Amphitheater after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Donald Trump is escorted for a ceremony to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General Mark Milley (L) and his wife Hollyanne (R) speak with family of a soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as former U.S. Navy corpsman Donna Russo of Boston rests upon the headstone of Jason Allen Lehto...more
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators are seen as motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers still missing in action in Washington. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of the 3rd Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) take part in "Flags-in", where they will place a flag at each of the 284,000 headstones at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
People cheer during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People drive in an old fashioned vehicle during a Memorial Day parade in Manhasset, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
President Donald Trump places his hand over his heart after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as part of Memorial Day observance, Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Army members hold the U.S. flag as they attend an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces, at the Intrepid museum in New York....more
