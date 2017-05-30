The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General Mark Milley (L) and his wife Hollyanne (R) speak with family of a soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as former U.S. Navy corpsman Donna Russo of Boston rests upon the headstone of Jason Allen Lehto...more

The Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army General Mark Milley (L) and his wife Hollyanne (R) speak with family of a soldier at Arlington National Cemetery as former U.S. Navy corpsman Donna Russo of Boston rests upon the headstone of Jason Allen Lehto during the the "Flags-in" event at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day in Arlington, Virginia. Russo said she was with Lehto when he was killed in Iraq. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

