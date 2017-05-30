Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 30, 2017 | 11:06am EDT

Memorial for Portland train stabbing victims

A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, in Portland, Oregon, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, in Portland, Oregon, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying to stop another man from harassing two young women who appeared to be Muslim, in Portland, Oregon, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
1 / 12
Flowers hang on a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Flowers hang on a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Flowers hang on a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
2 / 12
Mark Landa, 72, and Mary Brooks, 68, of Portland, pay their respects at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Mark Landa, 72, and Mary Brooks, 68, of Portland, pay their respects at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Mark Landa, 72, and Mary Brooks, 68, of Portland, pay their respects at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
3 / 12
A sign rests against a wall at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A sign rests against a wall at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A sign rests against a wall at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
4 / 12
People take photos at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People take photos at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People take photos at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
5 / 12
People walk past a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People walk past a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People walk past a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
6 / 12
Portland residents Sedona Soulfire, 41, left, and Kat Ablola, 38, arrange flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Hollywood Transit Station in Portland. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Portland residents Sedona Soulfire, 41, left, and Kat Ablola, 38, arrange flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Hollywood Transit Station in Portland. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Portland residents Sedona Soulfire, 41, left, and Kat Ablola, 38, arrange flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Hollywood Transit Station in Portland. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
7 / 12
A Muslim woman, who preferred not to giver her name, prays at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A Muslim woman, who preferred not to giver her name, prays at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A Muslim woman, who preferred not to giver her name, prays at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
8 / 12
A chalk message is seen at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A chalk message is seen at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A chalk message is seen at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
9 / 12
Feather Hoote of Portland takes a photo at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Feather Hoote of Portland takes a photo at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Feather Hoote of Portland takes a photo at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
10 / 12
A passerby bicycles through a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A passerby bicycles through a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A passerby bicycles through a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
11 / 12
A note rests at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A note rests at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A note rests at a makeshift memorial. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Next Slideshows

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela turns water cannons on protesters

Venezuela riot police employ water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters.

May 30 2017
Ramadan in New Jersey

Ramadan in New Jersey

The Egyptian-American Elhariry family and their friends take part in Iftar dinner during Ramadan in Manalapan, New Jersey.

May 29 2017
Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Services across the U.S. pay tribute to those who fought.

May 29 2017
New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

New Mosul offensive during Ramadan

The push inside the Old City coincides with the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The offensive's prime target is the al-Nuri mosque with its landmark...

May 29 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast