Mending dolls and hearts
Doll restorer Kerry Stuart rubs a filling compound into the cracked head of a plastic doll at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A sign at Sydney's Doll Hospital shows the various 'wards' where dolls, rocking horses and prams can be admitted for repair, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A young customer looks over the counter as a family member brings in a doll for repair at Sydney's Doll Hospital May 20, 2014. Behind a toy shop on a busy suburban street in Sydney's south, "doll surgeons" transplant fingers, toes and heads, and...more
Nadine Koszytka, a worker at Sydney's Doll Hospital, inspects a customer's (R) doll brought in for repair, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Geoff Chapman, 'Head Surgeon' and third-generation owner of Sydney's Doll Hospital, holds a small doll on one hand as he writes details onto its repair card attached to its foot, at his workshop June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Geoff Chapman, 'Head Surgeon' at Sydney's Doll Hospital, is pictured in his workshop August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Two photographs hanging on the wall of Sydney's Doll Hospital show the before and after pictures of a teddy bear that had been brought in for repair, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A teddy bear in two pieces is pictured on the workshop floor at Sydney's Doll Hospital, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Geoff Chapman, 'Head Surgeon' and third-generation owner of Sydney's Doll Hospital, is pictured with employee Nadine Kosztka, as they inspect customers dolls that have been brought in for repair, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian doll repairer Kerry Stuart, a 25-year veteran at Sydney's Doll Hospital, repairs a customers doll on her workbench, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Doll repairer Tamara Ottessen searches for replacement limbs on a customer's doll in the workshop of Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian doll repairer Kerry Stuart, a 25-year veteran at Sydney's Doll Hospital, inspects the head of a customers doll undergoing repairs, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A damaged doll is brought in for repair by a customer at Sydney's Doll Hospital, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Large dolls eyes are pictured nestled in foam before being used in repaired customers dolls at Sydney's Doll Hospital, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian doll repairer Kerry Stuart, a 25-year veteran at Sydney's Doll Hospital, matches a pair of eyes from her stock to be inserted into a customer's doll undergoing repairs, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A pair of dolls eyes and pliers are pictured on a work bench before the eyes are inserted into a antique doll being restored at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Limbs of dolls are shown as spare parts in a pile ready to be used in customers doll repairs at Sydney's Doll Hospital, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian doll repairer Kerry Stuart, a 25-year veteran at Sydney's Doll Hospital, carries spare dolls to be used for parts in repairing customer's dolls, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Doll repairer Kerry Stuart is pictured alongside a paint drying rack littered with the body parts of dolls being repaired at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The arms, legs and hands of composition dolls, made from compressed wood chip, are pictured hanging on a line as the paint dries in a workshop of Sydney's Doll Hospital, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Gail Grainger, a 14-year veteran doll restorer, is pictured as she adds fingers to a damaged dolls hand in her workshop at Sydney's Doll Hospital, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Doll restorers Gail Grainger (L) and Kerry Stuart inspect the head of a composition doll, made from compressed wood chip, in the workshop of Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Doll limbs and hand tools are pictured in the afternoon sun on the work bench of Geoff Chapman, 'Head Surgeon' and owner of Sydney's Doll Hospital, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The head of a plastic doll is exposed to ultra-violet light to temporarily soften it before re-attaching to its body, one of many techniques employed by the doll restorers at Sydney's Doll Hospital July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian doll repairer Kerry Stuart, a 25-year veteran at Sydney's Doll Hospital, pulls the plastic head of a customers doll out of a bowl of hot water to soften the material before removing and replacing its old eyes, June 17, 2014. ...more
A badly-weathered composition doll, made from compressed wood chip, has its flakey paint cut off before being repaired and repainted by Gail Grainger, a 14-year veteran doll repairer at Sydney's Doll Hospital, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A combination picture shows one doll's head through various stages of its repainting by Australian doll repairer Kerry Stuart, a 25-year veteran at Sydney's Doll Hospital, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A damaged doll is pictured on a workbench after having its head re-attached by 25-year veteran doll repairer Kerry Stuart at Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A discarded doll is pictured against a wall in the workshop of Sydney's Doll Hospital, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A trash can featuring discarded doll parts including a broken head, torso and limbs is pictured in the workshop of Sydney's Doll Hospital, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A plastic bag covers the face of a doll that has been brought for repair at Sydney's Doll Hospital for repair, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Customers Sue and Allan Paviour are pictured with their teddy bear that had been repaired as they collect it at Sydney's Doll Hospital, May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Homemade Lamborghini
Two Chinese car enthusiasts spend ten years and $800,000 building a replica Lamborghini Diablo.
36 days on display
A Chinese artist plans to live inside an art gallery for 36 days with limited food while sleeping on an iron wire bed.
WWI - Reliving the past
United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.
Indonesia election protests
Supporters of a losing presidential candidate protest over what they say was mass voter fraud.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.