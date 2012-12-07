Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 7, 2012 | 12:11pm EST

Mennonites in Mexico

<p>Members of a family from a Mennonite community pose for a photograph at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. More than a century after Mennonite farmers left Russia for North America in search of new lands and religious freedom, hundreds of their descendants in Mexico are thinking about completing the circle. Shortage of farmland, drought and conflict with rivals have made some Mennonites in northern Mexico wonder if the best way of providing for their families is to go back to the plains of eastern Europe their ancestors left in the 19th century. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Members of a family from a Mennonite community pose for a photograph at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. More than a century after Mennonite farmers left Russia for North America in search of new lands and religious freedom, hundreds of...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

Members of a family from a Mennonite community pose for a photograph at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. More than a century after Mennonite farmers left Russia for North America in search of new lands and religious freedom, hundreds of their descendants in Mexico are thinking about completing the circle. Shortage of farmland, drought and conflict with rivals have made some Mennonites in northern Mexico wonder if the best way of providing for their families is to go back to the plains of eastern Europe their ancestors left in the 19th century. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
1 / 40
<p>A woman from a Mennonite community slices bread for breakfast as her family members stand near her at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A woman from a Mennonite community slices bread for breakfast as her family members stand near her at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A woman from a Mennonite community slices bread for breakfast as her family members stand near her at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
2 / 40
<p>A family from a Mennonite community pray before breakfast at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A family from a Mennonite community pray before breakfast at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A family from a Mennonite community pray before breakfast at their home in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
3 / 40
<p>A woman from a Mennonite community stands outside her house in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A woman from a Mennonite community stands outside her house in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A woman from a Mennonite community stands outside her house in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
4 / 40
<p>A woman from a Mennonite community milks a cow in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A woman from a Mennonite community milks a cow in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A woman from a Mennonite community milks a cow in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
5 / 40
<p>A woman from a Mennonite community pours milk into a bucket in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A woman from a Mennonite community pours milk into a bucket in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A woman from a Mennonite community pours milk into a bucket in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
6 / 40
<p>A woman sweeps a porch at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A woman sweeps a porch at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A woman sweeps a porch at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
7 / 40
<p>Catalina rides a two-wheelsskateboard outside her home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Catalina rides a two-wheelsskateboard outside her home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Catalina rides a two-wheelsskateboard outside her home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
8 / 40
<p>Girls eat cucumber at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Girls eat cucumber at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Girls eat cucumber at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
9 / 40
<p>A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A girl runs through a bean field at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
10 / 40
<p>A boy from a Mennonite community rides on a trailer in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A boy from a Mennonite community rides on a trailer in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A boy from a Mennonite community rides on a trailer in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
11 / 40
<p>A farmer from a Mennonite community is reflected in a Mexican map while standing inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A farmer from a Mennonite community is reflected in a Mexican map while standing inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A farmer from a Mennonite community is reflected in a Mexican map while standing inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
12 / 40
<p>A farmer from a Mennonite community stands inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A farmer from a Mennonite community stands inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A farmer from a Mennonite community stands inside a cheese store in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
13 / 40
<p>A woman from a Mennonite community works at a pizza parlor run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A woman from a Mennonite community works at a pizza parlor run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A woman from a Mennonite community works at a pizza parlor run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
14 / 40
<p>Women from a Mennonite community work at a pizza parlour run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Women from a Mennonite community work at a pizza parlour run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Women from a Mennonite community work at a pizza parlour run by the Mennonites in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
15 / 40
<p>A girls holds a basket at a supermarket at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A girls holds a basket at a supermarket at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A girls holds a basket at a supermarket at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
16 / 40
<p>Eva plays with her hair at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Eva plays with her hair at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Eva plays with her hair at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
17 / 40
<p>A boy from the Mennonite community reads the bible at his school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A boy from the Mennonite community reads the bible at his school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A boy from the Mennonite community reads the bible at his school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
18 / 40
<p>Children from a Mennonite community attend a class at their school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Children from a Mennonite community attend a class at their school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Children from a Mennonite community attend a class at their school in Cuauhtemoc November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
19 / 40
<p>Girls stand outside a house at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Girls stand outside a house at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Girls stand outside a house at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
20 / 40
<p>Members of a family from a Mennonite community stand outside their garage in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Members of a family from a Mennonite community stand outside their garage in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Members of a family from a Mennonite community stand outside their garage in Cuauhtemoc November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
21 / 40
<p>Eva (L) prepares cookies while her daughter Agatha looks at her mobile phone in their kitchen in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Eva (L) prepares cookies while her daughter Agatha looks at her mobile phone in their kitchen in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Eva (L) prepares cookies while her daughter Agatha looks at her mobile phone in their kitchen in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
22 / 40
<p>Eva pours eggs into a cup before preparing cookies in her kitchen at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Eva pours eggs into a cup before preparing cookies in her kitchen at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Eva pours eggs into a cup before preparing cookies in her kitchen at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
23 / 40
<p>Catalina Bergen (L) and her sister Helena pose for a photograph inside a store at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua. February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Catalina Bergen (L) and her sister Helena pose for a photograph inside a store at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua. February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Catalina Bergen (L) and her sister Helena pose for a photograph inside a store at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua. February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
24 / 40
<p>Women from the Mennonite community leave church after attending Sunday mass in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Women from the Mennonite community leave church after attending Sunday mass in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Women from the Mennonite community leave church after attending Sunday mass in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
25 / 40
<p>Agatha (C) uses her mobile phone as her sisters (L to R) Ana, Elena, Catalina and Margarita surround her outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Agatha (C) uses her mobile phone as her sisters (L to R) Ana, Elena, Catalina and Margarita surround her outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

Agatha (C) uses her mobile phone as her sisters (L to R) Ana, Elena, Catalina and Margarita surround her outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
26 / 40
<p>Helena (L) and her sister Lizbeth pose for a photograph outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Helena (L) and her sister Lizbeth pose for a photograph outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Helena (L) and her sister Lizbeth pose for a photograph outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
27 / 40
<p>(LtoR, upper row) Ana, Agatha, Catalina, (LtoR, lower row) Helena, Eva, Margarita, Isaac and Juan pose for a photograph in the living room of their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

(LtoR, upper row) Ana, Agatha, Catalina, (LtoR, lower row) Helena, Eva, Margarita, Isaac and Juan pose for a photograph in the living room of their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012....more

Friday, December 07, 2012

(LtoR, upper row) Ana, Agatha, Catalina, (LtoR, lower row) Helena, Eva, Margarita, Isaac and Juan pose for a photograph in the living room of their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
28 / 40
<p>Helena poses for a photograph inside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Helena poses for a photograph inside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Helena poses for a photograph inside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
29 / 40
<p>Juan (L) plays with a Nintendo DS next to his brother Isaac (C) and sister Eva as a digital photo frame sits on the table at their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Juan (L) plays with a Nintendo DS next to his brother Isaac (C) and sister Eva as a digital photo frame sits on the table at their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose...more

Friday, December 07, 2012

Juan (L) plays with a Nintendo DS next to his brother Isaac (C) and sister Eva as a digital photo frame sits on the table at their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
30 / 40
<p>Eva (L) and her brother Juan look at their sisters standing outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Eva (L) and her brother Juan look at their sisters standing outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Eva (L) and her brother Juan look at their sisters standing outside their home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
31 / 40
<p>People leave the church after attending Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

People leave the church after attending Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

People leave the church after attending Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
32 / 40
<p>A woman stands outside the church of the Mennonite community in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A woman stands outside the church of the Mennonite community in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A woman stands outside the church of the Mennonite community in Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
33 / 40
<p>Women attend Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Women attend Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Women attend Sunday mass at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
34 / 40
<p>Helena walks outside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Helena walks outside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Helena walks outside her family's home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
35 / 40
<p>A girl plays on a swing at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

A girl plays on a swing at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A girl plays on a swing at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
36 / 40
<p>Two boys play near their homes at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

Two boys play near their homes at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Two boys play near their homes at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
37 / 40
<p>A girl sits on a tractor at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A girl sits on a tractor at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A girl sits on a tractor at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
38 / 40
<p>A woman takes down the laundry at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez </p>

A woman takes down the laundry at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

A woman takes down the laundry at the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
39 / 40
<p>Agricultural equipment, trucks and laundry are seen outside a home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez</p>

Agricultural equipment, trucks and laundry are seen outside a home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Friday, December 07, 2012

Agricultural equipment, trucks and laundry are seen outside a home in the Mennonite community of Buenos Aires in the northern state of Chihuahua, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Pearl Harbor 1941

Pearl Harbor 1941

Next Slideshows

Pearl Harbor 1941

Pearl Harbor 1941

Seventy one years have now passed since the attack.

Dec 07 2012
Christmas is coming

Christmas is coming

A look at the ways people around the world are preparing for the holiday season.

Dec 06 2012
Fishing for shark fin

Fishing for shark fin

The Ocean Sunset hunts sharks as well as other fish for their meat and fins off the cost of Canada.

Dec 06 2012
The pregnant princess

The pregnant princess

The Duchess of Cambridge leaves the hospital.

Dec 06 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast