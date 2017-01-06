Edition:
United States
Fri Jan 6, 2017

Men's Fashion Week in London

Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show during London Fashion Week Men's 2017 in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A model is styled backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A model poses backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A model presents a creation at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A model presents a creation at the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Models present creations at the Topman catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
A model is photographed backstage of the Xander Zhou catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
