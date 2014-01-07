Edition:
Menswear, London-style

A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model has makeup applied backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model has his hair sprayed backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model stands backstage before the Jonathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the Johnathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the Johnathan Saunders Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Assistants dress a model backstage before the presentation of the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the Alan Taylor MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the Alan Taylor MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models present creations from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Craig Green MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Craig Green MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Dressers remove a jumper from a model backstage before the presentation of the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the Bobby Abley MAN Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model presents a creation from the J.W. Anderson Autumn/Winter 2014 collection during "London Collections: Men" in London January 7, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A model has makeup applied backstage before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London, January 6, 2014.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Models wear protective shoe covers on the catwalk during a rehearsal before the Topman Design Autumn/Winter 2014 collection presentation during "London Collections: Men" in London January 6, 2014. The wet catwalk was caused from an artificial rain shower which was part of the show's finale.

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

