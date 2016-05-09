Mercury up close
A jet airliner leaves a vapor trail as the planet Mercury is seen, lower left quadrant, transiting across the face of the sun in Las Vegas. Mercury passes between Earth and the sun only about 13 times a century. REUTERS/David Becker
The planet Mercury is seen in silhouette (lower left) as it transits across the face of the sun in this photo taken in Boyertown, Pennsylvania. Courtesy Bill Ingalls/NASA
The top of the Stratosphere tower is silhouetted as the planet Mercury is seen, lower left quadrant, transiting across the face of the sun in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
An American flag is silhouetted as the planet Mercury is seen, lower left quadrant, transiting across the face of the sun in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
A false-color image of Mercury produced by using images from the color base map imaging campaign during NASA's MESSENGER's mission. The colors enhance the chemical, mineralogical, and physical differences between the rocks that make up Mercury's...more
The planet Mercury seen from orbit by NASA's MESSENGER probe. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
The Mercury planetary transit in a NASA conceptual image, made of many images captured during the last Mercury transit in 2006. NASA/Handout via Reuters
The planet Mercury in an image taken during the January 2008 fly-by by from the MESSENGER spacecraft. The image shows that volcanoes were involved in plains formation and suggest that its magnetic field is actively produced in the planet's core....more
Mercury is seen in the first image ever obtained from a spacecraft in orbit about Mercury, by NASA's MESSENGER probe in 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
A mosaic of images of Mercury's north polar region. The images provide compelling support for the long-held hypothesis the planet harbors abundant water ice and other frozen volatile materials within its permanently shadowed polar craters....more
Mercury's horizon is seen from orbit by NASA's MESSENGER probe. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
A radar image of Mercury's north polar region. REUTERS/NASA
A view of the planet Mercury's landscape in an image from the Messenger Spacecraft taken in January 2008. REUTERS/NASA
An image of Mercury taken by the MESSENGER spacecraft in October 2008. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
A large crater with a floor partially covered by large numbers of Coalesced Hollows. Mercury may have a lot in common with Earth, but close-up images and data captured by NASA'S MESSENGER probe show it's still a bit of a planetary weirdo....more
A large region of smooth plains on Mercury can be seen in the upper portion of this image, extending to the north. REUTERS/NASA-Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
Two smaller craters upon the rim of an older crater on Mercury's surface. The superposition of younger craters on older craters can result in landforms that appear to resemble more familiar shapes to human eyes. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins...more
An image of Mercury taken by the MESSENGER spacecraft in January 2008 REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington
