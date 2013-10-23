Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 23, 2013 | 2:00pm EDT

Merkel on the phone

<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before a meeting at a European Union summit in Brussels December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before a meeting at a European Union summit in Brussels December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before a meeting at a European Union summit in Brussels December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
1 / 10
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag, German lower house of parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag, German lower house of parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at her mobile phone during a session of the Bundestag, German lower house of parliament, at the Reichstag in Berlin September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 10
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a gift of Steiff teddy bear to then French President Nicolas Sarkozy as she congratulates his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy on the birth of her daughter by phone, shortly before the euro zone summit in Brussels, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung/Pool</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a gift of Steiff teddy bear to then French President Nicolas Sarkozy as she congratulates his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy on the birth of her daughter by phone, shortly before the euro zone summit in Brussels,...more

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel presents a gift of Steiff teddy bear to then French President Nicolas Sarkozy as she congratulates his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy on the birth of her daughter by phone, shortly before the euro zone summit in Brussels, October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jesco Denzel/Bundesregierung/Pool

Close
3 / 10
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her phone as she waits for Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before a welcome ceremony in Berlin October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her phone as she waits for Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before a welcome ceremony in Berlin October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her phone as she waits for Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before a welcome ceremony in Berlin October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 10
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone as she attends an extraordinary session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone as she attends an extraordinary session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone as she attends an extraordinary session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag with Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
5 / 10
<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks on the phone as she leaves Ho Chi Minh City October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks on the phone as she leaves Ho Chi Minh City October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel talks on the phone as she leaves Ho Chi Minh City October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Close
6 / 10
<p>A combination of two pictures showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel checking her mobile phone during the opening circuit of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tobais Schwarz</p>

A combination of two pictures showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel checking her mobile phone during the opening circuit of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tobais Schwarz

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

A combination of two pictures showing German Chancellor Angela Merkel checking her mobile phone during the opening circuit of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tobais Schwarz

Close
7 / 10
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel checks messages on her phone as she sits in the cockpit of a Transall plane before take off from an airfield in Mazar-e-Sharif, north of Kabul, December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Handout</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel checks messages on her phone as she sits in the cockpit of a Transall plane before take off from an airfield in Mazar-e-Sharif, north of Kabul, December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Handout

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel checks messages on her phone as she sits in the cockpit of a Transall plane before take off from an airfield in Mazar-e-Sharif, north of Kabul, December 18, 2010. REUTERS/Bundesregierung/Steffen Kugler/Handout

Close
8 / 10
<p>German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), makes a call on her mobile phone while walking on the balcony of the Chancellery in Berlin September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), makes a call on her mobile phone while walking on the balcony of the Chancellery in Berlin September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, leader of the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU), makes a call on her mobile phone while walking on the balcony of the Chancellery in Berlin September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
9 / 10
<p>Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before casting her vote for the European parliament elections in Berlin June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before casting her vote for the European parliament elections in Berlin June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 23, 2013

Angela Merkel uses her mobile phone before casting her vote for the European parliament elections in Berlin June 13, 2004. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Returning salmon to the rivers

Returning salmon to the rivers

Next Slideshows

Returning salmon to the rivers

Returning salmon to the rivers

Volunteers and fisherman work to reintroduce salmon to the rivers of the Czech Republic after a 50 year absence caused by massive pollution from the communist...

Oct 23 2013
Hurricane Raymond approaches

Hurricane Raymond approaches

Raymond weakens to a tropical storm and turns to the west, moving away from Mexico's Pacific coastline.

Oct 23 2013
Brazilian oil sale protests

Brazilian oil sale protests

Anti-government demonstrators protest against the auctioning off of an oilfield in Brazil.

Oct 22 2013
Refighting Napoleon

Refighting Napoleon

Leipzig, Germany commemorated the 200th anniversary of the largest battle of the Napoleonic Wars by reenacting it with thousands of military enthusiasts.

Oct 21 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast