Mermaid parade
A participant rests while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. The annual parade, founded in 1983, seeks to bring mythology to life for residents, create confidence in the district and allow artistic...more
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant buys food while people take part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants use portable restrooms during the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade along the boardwalk on Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants of the Mermaid Parade enter a subway station in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade along the boardwalk on Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A baby and her mother take part in the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant poses for a picture while he takes part in the Mermaid Parade at Coney Island, in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Participants take part in the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A participant sticks his tongue out during the Mermaid Parade on the streets of Coney Island in Brooklyn, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
