Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 20, 2015 | 3:25pm EST

Mermaid school

AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool with a group of divers in Montreal, February 19, 2015. The school teaches kids and adults how to swim wearing mermaid tails, and offers mermaid-themed parties. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool with a group of divers in Montreal, February 19, 2015. The school teaches kids and adults how to swim wearing mermaid tails, and offers mermaid-themed parties. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool with a group of divers in Montreal, February 19, 2015. The school teaches kids and adults how to swim wearing mermaid tails, and offers mermaid-themed parties. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
1 / 13
Marielle Chartier Henault (front), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, practices in a pool with Vickie Leuenberger (R) and Aurelie Suberchicot in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Marielle Chartier Henault (front), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, practices in a pool with Vickie Leuenberger (R) and Aurelie Suberchicot in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Marielle Chartier Henault (front), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, practices in a pool with Vickie Leuenberger (R) and Aurelie Suberchicot in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
2 / 13
AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault swims in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
3 / 13
Marielle Chartier Henault (2nd L), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, leads an adult class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Marielle Chartier Henault (2nd L), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, leads an adult class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Marielle Chartier Henault (2nd L), a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, leads an adult class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
4 / 13
Vickie Leuenberger (L) practices with a mermaid tail with AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Vickie Leuenberger (L) practices with a mermaid tail with AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Vickie Leuenberger (L) practices with a mermaid tail with AquaMermaid founder Marielle Chartier Henault in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
5 / 13
Rosalie Sabourin (R) and Ellie Champagne-Lorrain, both 11 years old, participate in their first AquaMermaid class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Rosalie Sabourin (R) and Ellie Champagne-Lorrain, both 11 years old, participate in their first AquaMermaid class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Rosalie Sabourin (R) and Ellie Champagne-Lorrain, both 11 years old, participate in their first AquaMermaid class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
6 / 13
Marielle Chartier Henault, a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, pulls tails off the rack for an adult class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Marielle Chartier Henault, a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, pulls tails off the rack for an adult class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Marielle Chartier Henault, a professional mermaid and founder of AquaMermaid, pulls tails off the rack for an adult class in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
7 / 13
A mermaid prepares to put on her tail at the AquaMermaid school in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A mermaid prepares to put on her tail at the AquaMermaid school in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A mermaid prepares to put on her tail at the AquaMermaid school in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
8 / 13
Audry-Anne Simard (R) gives instructions for putting on a mermaid tail during class at AquaMermaid in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Audry-Anne Simard (R) gives instructions for putting on a mermaid tail during class at AquaMermaid in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Audry-Anne Simard (R) gives instructions for putting on a mermaid tail during class at AquaMermaid in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
9 / 13
Participants of an AquaMermaid class learn to use their tails in the pool in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Participants of an AquaMermaid class learn to use their tails in the pool in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Participants of an AquaMermaid class learn to use their tails in the pool in Montreal, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
10 / 13
Vickie Leuenberger practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Vickie Leuenberger practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Vickie Leuenberger practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
11 / 13
A class of adults exercise poolside at AquaMermaid, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A class of adults exercise poolside at AquaMermaid, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
A class of adults exercise poolside at AquaMermaid, February 18, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
12 / 13
Aurelie Suberchicot practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Aurelie Suberchicot practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
Aurelie Suberchicot practices with a mermaid tail from AquaMermaid in a pool in Montreal, February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Snow in the Middle East

Snow in the Middle East

Next Slideshows

Snow in the Middle East

Snow in the Middle East

A rare storm blankets the region with snow.

Feb 20 2015
Salt mine therapy

Salt mine therapy

Children are treated for respiratory illnesses, 1378 feet underground between layers of potassium and salts.

Feb 20 2015
Makeshift homes of Gaza

Makeshift homes of Gaza

Temporary homes are sprouting up amid the rubble of the Gaza Strip.

Feb 19 2015
Carnival around the world

Carnival around the world

A look at celebrations in countries around the world.

Feb 19 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast