Messages for MH370
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman writes a message of support for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A woman writes a message of support for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Students gather around a three dimensional artwork, based on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that was painted on a school ground in Makati city, Philippines, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Students gather around a three dimensional artwork, based on the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, that was painted on a school ground in Makati city, Philippines, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Women look at messages and well-wishes for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Women look at messages and well-wishes for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Construction site workers light candles to pray for passengers of the missing flight MH370, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Construction site workers light candles to pray for passengers of the missing flight MH370, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darley Shen
An image in support of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen on the United Malays National Organization building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
An image in support of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen on the United Malays National Organization building in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Visitors write well-wishes for passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 and their family, in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Visitors write well-wishes for passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 and their family, in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Children write messages of hope and support for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Children write messages of hope and support for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks at messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 displayed in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks at messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 displayed in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 16, 2014....more
A woman uses her mobile phone as she stands against a chalkboard with messages for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at an event to express solidarity in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A woman writes well wishes on a banner for passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A woman writes well wishes on a banner for passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A monk lights candles during a special prayer for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in a Buddhist temple in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
A monk lights candles during a special prayer for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 in a Buddhist temple in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Messages expressing hope for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are seen in a Buddhist temple in Subang Jaya outside Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Messages expressing hope for family members of passengers on-board the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are seen in a Buddhist temple in Subang Jaya outside Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture of missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, at golden beach at Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture of missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, at golden beach at Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An artwork conveying well-wishes for the passengers and crew of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is seen at a viewing gallery in Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Messages of support are hung during a special event for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Messages of support are hung during a special event for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Malaysian Army paratrooper stands between banners with messages expressing well wishes for passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, at the viewing gallery of the departure hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014....more
A Malaysian Army paratrooper stands between banners with messages expressing well wishes for passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, at the viewing gallery of the departure hall at Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 are placed at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 are placed at the departure hall of Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A message for pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah, captain of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, is pictured at an event to express solidarity to the family members of passengers on-board the plane, in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 16, 2014....more
A message for pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah, captain of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, is pictured at an event to express solidarity to the family members of passengers on-board the plane, in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Students light candles during a vigil to show their support for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, in Manila March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Students light candles during a vigil to show their support for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, in Manila March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A woman holds a sign of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 she made and brought to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman holds a sign of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 she made and brought to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl looks at a board with messages of support and hope for passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl looks at a board with messages of support and hope for passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Inside SeaWorld
A tour inside SeaWorld as California introduces a bill that would end the theme park's popular "Shamu" shows.
Black Sea military drill
The U.S. Navy conducts a joint military drill just a few hundred miles away from Russian-annexed Crimea.
Malaysia Airlines plane missing
The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.
Ukraine Navy HQ stormed
Russian troops backed by unarmed volunteers storm Ukraine's naval headquarters in the Crimean port of Sevastopol.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.