Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Oct 5, 2014 | 8:55am EDT

Messages of support

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 20
A woman places a piece of paper with a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong next to hundreds of others outside of the Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

A woman places a piece of paper with a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong next to hundreds of others outside of the Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
A woman places a piece of paper with a message of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong next to hundreds of others outside of the Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The message reads: "Go Hong Kong!" REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The message reads: "Go Hong Kong!" REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The message reads: "Go Hong Kong!" REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 20
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Sunday, October 05, 2014
A woman looks at messages of support for the pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall, as protesters block areas around the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The Mandarin messages read: "No matter how the rain lashes, the seeds of freedom will bloom" (top) and "Hong Kong police". REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The Mandarin messages read: "No matter how the rain lashes, the seeds of...more

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. The Mandarin messages read: "No matter how the rain lashes, the seeds of freedom will bloom" (top) and "Hong Kong police". REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 20
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Sunday, October 05, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong are written on bits of paper stuck to the outside of Hong Kong House in central Sydney, Australia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Hong Kong

Clashes in Hong Kong

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Hong Kong

Clashes in Hong Kong

Our latest images from the protests in Hong Kong.

Oct 04 2014
Destruction in Donetsk

Destruction in Donetsk

Shelling in eastern Ukraine continues as rebels attack the government-held airport.

Oct 03 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 03 2014
Inside the White House

Inside the White House

A behind-the-scenes look at the White House.

Oct 03 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast