Messi's biggest fan flees
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmedi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays with a football at his relatives' home in Quetta, Pakistan, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed
Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi, as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Murtaza Ahmadi wears a shirt of Barcelona's star Lionel Messi made of a plastic bag as he plays soccer at the Afghan Football Federation headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
