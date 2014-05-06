Edition:
Met Costume Gala

Andy Cohen fixes the train on actress Sarah Jessica Parker's dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Andy Cohen fixes the train on actress Sarah Jessica Parker's dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Andy Cohen fixes the train on actress Sarah Jessica Parker's dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Model Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Nicole Richie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Nicole Richie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Designer Nicole Richie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Kate Upton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Kate Upton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Model Kate Upton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Blake Lively and actor Ryan Reynolds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Carmelo and Lala Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Carmelo and Lala Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Carmelo and Lala Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Erykah Badu. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Erykah Badu. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Erykah Badu. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Hayden Panettiere. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Hayden Panettiere. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Hayden Panettiere. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Zooey Deschanel. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Joan Smalls and Vera Wang. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Joan Smalls and Vera Wang. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Joan Smalls and Vera Wang. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Models Jourdan Dunn (L) and Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Models Jourdan Dunn (L) and Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Models Jourdan Dunn (L) and Toni Garrn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lea Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lea Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Lea Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Suki Waterhouse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Suki Waterhouse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Model Suki Waterhouse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Florence Welch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Florence Welch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Florence Welch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bee Shaffer, daughter of editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bee Shaffer, daughter of editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Bee Shaffer, daughter of editor-in-chief of American Vogue Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actors Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Naomi Campbell and designer Riccardo Tisci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Naomi Campbell and designer Riccardo Tisci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Model Naomi Campbell and designer Riccardo Tisci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and designer Prabal Gurung. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and designer Prabal Gurung. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Hailee Steinfeld and designer Prabal Gurung. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Imogen Poots. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Imogen Poots. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Imogen Poots. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Monica Bellucci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Monica Bellucci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Monica Bellucci. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Dianna Agron. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Michelle Monaghan (L) and Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Michelle Monaghan (L) and Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Michelle Monaghan (L) and Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actor Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Musician John Legend and model Christine Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Musician John Legend and model Christine Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Musician John Legend and model Christine Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Emmy Rossum. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress and singer Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress and singer Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress and singer Idina Menzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Lily Allen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Leighton Meester. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fashion designer Zac Posen and Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fashion designer Zac Posen and Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Fashion designer Zac Posen and Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television personality Katie Couric. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Television personality Katie Couric. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Television personality Katie Couric. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and actress Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and actress Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor and actress Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Marion Cotillard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Rashida Jones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Rashida Jones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Rashida Jones. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Model Arizona Muse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Model Arizona Muse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Model Arizona Muse. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Amy Adams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Amy Adams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Amy Adams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actresses Dianna Agron (L), Stacy Martin (2nd L) Elizabeth Olsen and Gabrielle Union (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actresses Dianna Agron (L), Stacy Martin (2nd L) Elizabeth Olsen and Gabrielle Union (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actresses Dianna Agron (L), Stacy Martin (2nd L) Elizabeth Olsen and Gabrielle Union (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Bryan Cranston and Robin Dearden. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Rosamund Pike. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actress Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actor Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Actor Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES -...more

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala Benefit celebrating the opening of "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" in Upper Manhattan, New York May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT FASHION HEADSHOT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Cara Delevigne and Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cara Delevigne and Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Cara Delevigne and Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Karen Elson (L), designer Zac Posen and dancer and model Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Karen Elson (L), designer Zac Posen and dancer and model Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Singer Karen Elson (L), designer Zac Posen and dancer and model Dita Von Teese. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Shoe designer Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

