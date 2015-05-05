Edition:
Met Costume Gala

Singer Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2015 celebrating the opening of "China: Through the Looking Glass" in Manhattan, New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Lady Gaga is seen with American fashion designer Alexander Wang. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Miley Cyrus and actress Zoe Kravitz (R). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Beyonce. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Justin Beiber. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Model Kate Elson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Zoe Kravitz and singer Miley Cyrus. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Wendi Deng Murdoch. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Former model and creative director of Vogue, Grace Coddington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Madonna. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Amanda Seyfried and actor Justin Long. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Chinese actress Gong Li. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Selena Gomez and designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Madonna and Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Rihanna. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Larry David. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Model Behati Prinsloo. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Actor Adrien Brody. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Katie Holmes waves. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Lee Daniels and Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actor Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Model and socialite Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actor Robert Pattenson and FKA twigs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Ivanka Trump. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Lorde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Diane Kruger and actor Joshua Jackson. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Alicia Keys and designer Jean Paul Gaultier. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer Cher. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Keri Russell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Jessica Alba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Sienna Miller. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actress Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Kris Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat NBA basketball team and wife actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Director Spike Lee and wife Tonya Lewis Lee. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Clothing designer Kenneth Cole gestures towards photographers. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Uma Thurman and designer Andre Balazs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Actor Ansel Elgort. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Musician Sean Coombs and Cassie Ventura. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Marissa Ann Mayer, president and CEO of Yahoo!. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
