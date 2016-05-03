Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 3, 2016 | 9:40am EDT

Met Costume Gala

Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 65
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 65
Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Zoe Saldana. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
3 / 65
Kate Hudson and Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kate Hudson and Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Kate Hudson and Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 65
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 65
Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 65
Blake Lively. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Blake Lively. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Blake Lively. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 65
FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 65
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Katy Perry. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 65
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 65
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 65
Madonna. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Madonna. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Madonna. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 65
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 65
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 65
Willow Smith and Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Willow Smith and Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Willow Smith and Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 65
Alicia Vikander and fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alicia Vikander and fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Alicia Vikander and fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquiere. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 65
Rita Ora and designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rita Ora and designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Rita Ora and designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 65
Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 65
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 65
Amy Schumer. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Amy Schumer. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Amy Schumer. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 65
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
21 / 65
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 65
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 65
will.i.am. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

will.i.am. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
will.i.am. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
24 / 65
Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Beyonce Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 65
Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Emily Ratajkowski. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 65
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
27 / 65
Kendall Jenner and Cindy Crawford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kendall Jenner and Cindy Crawford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Kendall Jenner and Cindy Crawford. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
28 / 65
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancey. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 65
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Katy Perry. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
30 / 65
Allison Williams. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Allison Williams. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Allison Williams. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
31 / 65
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Saoirse Ronan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 65
Cindy Crawford and designer Olivier Rousteing. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Cindy Crawford and designer Olivier Rousteing. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Cindy Crawford and designer Olivier Rousteing. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
33 / 65
Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Nicole Kidman. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
34 / 65
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
35 / 65
Lily-Rose Melody Depp. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lily-Rose Melody Depp. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Lily-Rose Melody Depp. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
36 / 65
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
37 / 65
Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Karolina Kurkova. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
38 / 65
Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Chloe Sevigny. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
39 / 65
Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie, and Emma Watson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie, and Emma Watson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Lupita Nyong'o, Margot Robbie, and Emma Watson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
40 / 65
Lara Stone. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lara Stone. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Lara Stone. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
41 / 65
Kate Upton. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kate Upton. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Kate Upton. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
42 / 65
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
43 / 65
Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
44 / 65
Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Wiz Khalifa. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
45 / 65
Anna Ewers and designer Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Anna Ewers and designer Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Anna Ewers and designer Jason Wu. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
46 / 65
Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Tabitha Simmons. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
47 / 65
Idris Elba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Idris Elba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Idris Elba. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
48 / 65
Liberty Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Liberty Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Liberty Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
49 / 65
Bette Midler. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Bette Midler. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Bette Midler. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
50 / 65
Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Kristen Stewart. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
51 / 65
Rachel McAdams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rachel McAdams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Rachel McAdams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
52 / 65
Lorde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lorde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Lorde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
53 / 65
Amber Heard. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Amber Heard. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Amber Heard. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
54 / 65
Solange Knowles and Kristen Stewart (background). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Solange Knowles and Kristen Stewart (background). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Solange Knowles and Kristen Stewart (background). REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
55 / 65
Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
56 / 65
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
57 / 65
Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Maria Sharapova. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
58 / 65
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
59 / 65
Tavi Gevinson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tavi Gevinson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Tavi Gevinson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
60 / 65
Cast members of the TV series "The Get Down" arrive. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cast members of the TV series "The Get Down" arrive. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Cast members of the TV series "The Get Down" arrive. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
61 / 65
Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
62 / 65
Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
Emily Blunt and Olivia Wilde. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
63 / 65
Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Dakota Fanning. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
64 / 65
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
65 / 65
View Again
View Next
White House correspondents dinner

White House correspondents dinner

Next Slideshows

White House correspondents dinner

White House correspondents dinner

Celebrities and journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington.

May 02 2016
Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

Apr 29 2016
Mourning for Prince

Mourning for Prince

Prince fans gather to thank the pop superstar for a funky time, celebrating his music and mourning his death.

Apr 22 2016
World's Most Beautiful Woman

World's Most Beautiful Woman

Jennifer Aniston has been named the World's Most Beautiful Woman by People Magazine.

Apr 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast