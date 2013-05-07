Edition:
Met Costume Gala

<p>Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Katie Holmes and fashion designer Francisco Costa arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Kate Bosworth arrives with Michael Polich at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Beyonce arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Fashion designer Donatella Versace arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Tiger Woods arrives with skier Lindsey Vonn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Model Gisele Bundchen arrives with quarterback Tom Brady at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Chelsea Clinton arrives with husband Marc Mezvinsky at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Taylor Swift arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Kristen Stewart arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Rooney Mara arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Nicole Richie arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Michael Kors adjusts the dress of Jennifer Lopez as they arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Jennifer Lawrence arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Anne Hathaway arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Minka Kelly arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Jessica Alba arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Florence Welch arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Singer and actress Solange Knowles arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Tiger Woods arrives Lindsey Vonn at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Blake Lively arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Pedro Almodovar and Amanda Seyfried arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Nicki Minaj arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Dakota Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Kate Bosworth arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Alicia Keys arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Uma Thurman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Jaime King arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Marion Cotillard arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Claire Danes arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Kate Beckinsale arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Heidi Klum arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Kylie Minogue arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Olivia Wilde arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Kerry Washington arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Sienna Miller arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Diane Kruger arrives with Joshua Jackson at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p> Ashley Greene arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Actress Renee Zellweger arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Elle Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Christina Ricci arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Maggie Gyllenhaal arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p> Dakota Fanning arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Actress Ashley Olsen is helped with her dress as she arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

<p>Actress Emma Watson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Tuesday, May 07, 2013

