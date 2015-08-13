Meteor shower lights up the sky
A meteor streaks across the sky over Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower near Grossmugl, Austria, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower at the Maculje archaeological site near Novi Travnik, Bosnia, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower near Kraljevine on mountain Smetovi, Bosnia, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People wait to watch the Perseid meteor shower near Wendover, southern England, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A meteor speeds past windmills at the San Gregornio Pass Wind Farm near Whitewater, California, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
The night sky is shown during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramona, California, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meteors streak across the sky over a Roman theatre in the ruins of Acinipo, during the Perseid meteor shower near Ronda, southern Spain, August 13, 2015. TREUTERS/Jon Nazca
A stargazer waits for the Perseid meteor shower to begin near Bobcaygeon, Ontario, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning as people watching during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Carter near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
