Meteorite hits Russia
The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
A Russian policeman works near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
A Russian policeman works near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Workers repair damage caused after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yevgeni Yemeldinov
Workers repair damage caused after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yevgeni Yemeldinov
A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in...more
A man identifying himself as Viktor poses for a photograph after receiving treatment for injuries sustained from a shock wave that followed after a falling object was sighted in the sky in the Urals region, at an emergency room in a hospital in Chelyabinskk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
A man removes shards of glass from the frame of a broken window following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
People look at damage to a shop following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
People look at damage to a shop following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrei Kuzmin
The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin
The trail of a falling object is seen above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this view from a residential apartment, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Igor Lyapustin
Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
A ruler is used to examine fragments said to be from a meteor, near an ice hole on lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
A ruler is used to examine fragments said to be from a meteor, near an ice hole on lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
Broken windows and debris are seen inside a sports hall following sightings of a falling object in the sky in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Russian police work near an ice hole said to be the point of impact of a meteor seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul, some 50 miles west of Chelyabinsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry
Employees fix the windows of a newly built residential house, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
Employees fix the windows of a newly built residential house, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
A research worker of the Ural Federal University demonstrates a fragment of a material substance in Yekaterinburg, the province of Sverdlovsk capital in the Ural Mountains, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A research worker of the Ural Federal University demonstrates a fragment of a material substance in Yekaterinburg, the province of Sverdlovsk capital in the Ural Mountains, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
A fragment of a broken door glass, currently placed near an entrance to a fashion and clothes store, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, is seen in the centre of the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens more
A fragment of a broken door glass, currently placed near an entrance to a fashion and clothes store, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, is seen in the centre of the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
People stand outside the Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant building, which was damaged after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
People stand outside the Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant building, which was damaged after a meteorite passed above the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. . REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Temporary shields replace broken windows at a building of South Ural State University, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Temporary shields replace broken windows at a building of South Ural State University, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
A man repairs the window of a sports hall damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
A man repairs the window of a sports hall damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
Local residents stand outside a shop damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
Local residents stand outside a shop damaged by a shockwave from a meteor in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olaf Koens
Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Employees try to fix windows of a maternity ward at hopsital number 9, which was damaged by a shockwave from a meteorite, in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Anton Melnikov
Next Slideshows
Young Chavez
A look at the early life, from childhood to adult, of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Crippled cruise ship docks
The stricken Carnival Triumph is towed into an Alabama port.
Horse meat scandal
A scandal is erupting in Europe over horse meat being passed off as beef ending up in everyday food.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.