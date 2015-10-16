Mets edge Dodgers
October 15, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) celebrates the 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Mets celebrate in the locker room. Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard celebrates. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mets center fielder Yoenis Cespedes celebrates. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy celebrates. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Mets celebrate their 3-2 victory. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick reacts following the loss. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets celebrate. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom celebrates. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia and catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrate. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers manager Don Mattingly reacts following the loss. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick mishandles fielding a hit in the seventh inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner steals third in the third inning. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores throws to first for a double play in the third inning. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy celebrates after scoring a run in the fourth inning. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers starting pitcher Zack Greinke is relieved by manager Don Mattingly in the seventh. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after striking out to end the seventh. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
