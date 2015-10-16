Edition:
Mets edge Dodgers

October 15, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) celebrates the 3-2 victory against Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of NLDS at Dodger Stadium.

October 15, 2015
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates.

October 15, 2015
Mets celebrate in the locker room.

October 16, 2015
Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates.

October 15, 2015
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard celebrates.

October 16, 2015
Mets center fielder Yoenis Cespedes celebrates.

October 16, 2015
Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy celebrates.

October 15, 2015
Mets celebrate their 3-2 victory.

October 15, 2015
Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick reacts following the loss.

October 16, 2015
The Mets celebrate.

October 15, 2015
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom celebrates.

October 15, 2015
Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia and catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrate.

October 15, 2015
Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia celebrates.

October 15, 2015
Dodgers manager Don Mattingly reacts following the loss.

October 16, 2015
Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick mishandles fielding a hit in the seventh inning.

October 15, 2015
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner steals third in the third inning.

October 15, 2015
Mets shortstop Wilmer Flores throws to first for a double play in the third inning.

October 15, 2015
Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy celebrates after scoring a run in the fourth inning.

October 15, 2015
Dodgers starting pitcher Zack Greinke is relieved by manager Don Mattingly in the seventh.

October 15, 2015
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner reacts after striking out to end the seventh.

October 15, 2015
